Tour of Guangxi stage 6: Ackermann takes second sprint win, Mas secures overall

The Chinese race wrapped up with a sprint finish and overall victory for Enric Mas, the first stage race victory of the 24-year-old's career.

The WorldTour season came to a close on stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi with a rain-soaked sprint win for Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe). Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) secured the overall after finishing in the bunch.

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE-Team Emirates) placed second and Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) third in the sprint finish in Guillin, Tuesday.

The victory caps off a strong six days of racing for Ackermann, with the German going home with two wins and three second-places in a confidence-boosting end to the season.

“This is the first time that I’ve been able to end my season with a win,” said Ackermann. “In the final corner, I slipped somewhat, but was able to find my position in the sprint train relatively quickly. This is a great stage win, and the entire team deserved it.”

There was no change in the GC picture, with all the overnight top three finishing on the same time.

Danny Martinez (EF Education First) finished safely in the bunch with Mas, leaving the Colombian to take second overall. Diego Rosa (Ineos) came third overall after coming down in a large crash on the final corner in the wet finish. However, the Italian was awarded the same time as Ackermann, Mas and Martinez to maintain his podium position.

Mas’s victory came through his stage win on the summit finish to Nongla Scenic Area, Sunday, the only stage that proved decisive in the overall. The win is his first stage race career victory. He also place second in last year’s Vuelta a Espana.

The result is the last for Mas in the jersey of Deceuninck-Quick-Step after three years with the team.

“Winning the Tour of Guangxi, my last race with the Wolfpack, is something special that I will always remember,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot over these past seasons, made significant progress and am extremely grateful for the time spent here, as it’s been a memorable run stacked with beautiful moments. [The team] are an incredible group, whom I am happy to call friends”

The 24-year old Spaniard will lead the GC battle for Movistar in 2020, alongside countryman Alejandro Valverde.

