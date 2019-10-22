Hosking wins women’s Tour of Guangxi

Hosking wins final women's WorldTour race of the year in a sprint finish.

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) won the one-day women’s Tour of Guangxi on Tuesday. The Australian beat Alison Jackson (TIBCO-SVB) and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) in a sprint finish in Guillin.

The Chinese race was the last in the women’s WorldTour calendar and was ridden in advance of the final stage of the men’s Tour. The race used a slightly shortened version of the long loop of Guillin to be followed by the men.

“I’m really thrilled,” said the winner. “It hasn’t been a great season, but to finish off like this is a big relief and a nice way to close the book on 2019.”

Two climbs around three-quarters of the way through the parcours spiced the otherwise flat 146km loop. With Vos the favorite for the win and looking to end her stellar season on a high, CCC-Liv piled the pressure on through the two climbs to try to reduce the field.

“I got over the first KoM right on the back and lost some distance on the second KoM, but I was with a good group and I’d been here during my bikepacking, so I managed to get back on to the peloton,” said Hosking after the race.

With a flat 30km stretch into the line, the race all came back together and a sprint finish was inevitable.

“Vos opened her sprint quite early, and I was able to jump on her wheel and go around her,” said Hosking.

The 29-year-old will race for American team Rally-UHC in 2020.