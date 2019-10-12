LATEST STORIES

Bauke Mollema solos to surprise win at Il Lombardia

Dutchman attacked on the penultimate climb of the day and capitalized on the chase group's indecision to win last monument of the year.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) attacked on the Civiglio climb and rode the remaining 18 kilometers of the race alone to win Il Lombardia on Saturday.

The win is the biggest result in Mollema’s palmares after the team time trial world title he took in September, and his victory at Classica san Sebastian in 2016.

Behind the Dutchman, a strong chase group failed to collaborate and left it too late to bring back the 32-year-old. Mollema was able to gain as much as 50 seconds as he time trialed to the win, holding off a chase group led home by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Ineos).

“I wasn’t one of the biggest favorites for this race, but I felt really good in the last few weeks,” said Mollema. “I was just waiting for my moment, and luckily it was today.”

The Dutchman had put in a string of strong but under-the radar performances in the last week of racing in Italy, bagging three results in the top seven.

Bernal had been one of the riders that many were backing as the favorites for the day. However, the Colombian was more than content with his third place.

“To be on the podium is really big for me,” said the Tour de France winner. “It was my first monument, so I’m really happy. It is difficult for me to say in the front of this kind of race. But I really like [them], and I will try to improve. But I’m still only 22-years-old, this is really big for me”.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) had been another top favorite for the day. The Slovenian finished seventh after being the first rider to launch a committed chase of Mollema when the Trek-Segafredo rider started building a solid gap.

The first selection of the race came on the steep slopes of the Sormano. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The super-steep Muro di Sormano saw the first selection of the race with around 70km to go. The 25 percent ramps of the narrow climb saw the peloton explode as the remnants of the eight-rider breakaway were caught.

Around 20 riders went clear over the summit of the Sormano and the group swelled to around 40 as they hit the flat lakeside road that led to the final pair of climbs of the race.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) attacked off the front, but the four remaining Jumbo-Visma riders kept the pair under control.

The attackers were caught on the Civiglio climb as Movistar accelerated and started to pile on the pressure, splitting the group down to around 15. Valverde was the first to make a serious move, with Roglic left to neutralize the threat. As the lead group fell apart under the changes of pace, Mollema sensed his moment.

“I knew I had to go because when the guys were attacking on the Civiglio, they were more explosive than me,” he said. “When they slowed down I knew it was my moment to go, as I can always keep going.”

Mollema had established a sizable gap by the top of the climb, and was able to use the full road to his advantage through the tricky descent.

“When I knew I had 20 seconds, I thought I had a really good chance,” he recalled. “I knew the descent really well and they wouldn’t go faster than me down there.”

The chase group started to swell on the descent of the Civiglio, and as they moved toward the final climb of the day, the size of the bunch was to its disadvantage. As they hesitated and looked at each other, waiting for one another to lead the chase, Mollema continued riding his own race, growing his gap to over 50 seconds.

Valverde, Rolic, and Woods were part of a strong chase group that failed to work together. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Roglic’s patience snapped as the group failed to co-operate, and went off in solo pursuit. As the Slovenian hit the final climb of the day with just 10km to go, he was joined by Valverde, Bernal, Michael Woods (EF Education First), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Mollema continued to look strong at the front of the race, and it seemed clear he was on course for the victory.

The new-formed chase group started attacking each other more than they concentrated on bringing back Mollema, and though they brought the gap down to around 20 seconds, the Dutchman’s win never was in doubt.

“To win this race, it’s unbelievable,” he said in his post-race interview.

Behind Mollema, Valverde won the sprint for second place by the narrowest of margins.

Il Lombardia One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:52:59
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:16
3BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
4FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
5WOODS MichaelEF Education First0:34
6HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:50
9LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
10MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
11GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
12MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
13MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
14SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
15YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:57
16IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:08
17VISCONTI GiovanniNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
18MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2:09
19MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:12
20ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels2:30
21FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:37
23FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
24BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal2:46
25GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data2:47
26CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin3:28
27BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
28VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team3:41
29WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:51
30WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
31HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
32FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
33GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3:53
34KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
35BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
36NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
37FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
38KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb5:50
39SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy6:02
40VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
41ROVNY IvanGazprom-RusVelo,,
42GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
43SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
44ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
45STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
46CHERKASOV NikolayGazprom-RusVelo,,
47DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
48HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
49PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
50GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
51BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
52JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
53CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
54GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
55NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
56KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
57PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:58
58BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe10:09
59CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
60ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates10:44
61CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team10:48
62POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
63ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF12:34
64CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
65PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
66SCHÖNBERGER SebastianNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
67EARLE NathanIsrael Cycling Academy,,
68VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
69GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
70CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
71MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
72HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
73SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
74KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
75HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
76HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
77BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
79POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
80BONGIORNO Francesco ManuelNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
81EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
82ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
83CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
84GESCHKE SimonCCC Team14:00
85PAUWELS SergeCCC Team16:02
86VELASCO SimoneNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM17:37
87FORTUNATO LorenzoNeri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM,,
88FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
89MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
90MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
91WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
92ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
93HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
94TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team17:39
95MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
96MÜLLER PatrickVital Concept - B&B Hotels19:55
97MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
98RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
99MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
100GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
101COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
102CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
103ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
104SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
105COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
106DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale20:52
107VLASOV AleksandrGazprom-RusVelo,,
108VANMARCKE SepEF Education First21:54
109BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb25:05

