VN Podcast: USA Cycling’s Yorkshire success, Van Vleuten’s big win, Quinn Simmons interview

On this week's episode we break down all of the action from the Yorkshire road races, including USA Cycling's success in the junior races. Also, we analyze Mads Pedersen and Annemiek van Vleuten's big wins, and hear from Quinn Simmons, America's latest junior men's world champion.



The UCI World Road Championships in Yorkshire wrapped up this weekend with thrilling victories in the men’s and women’s elite road races. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Fred and Andy break down all of the action from the road races.

First, the guys examine the men’s elite road race, which saw Danish hard man Mads Pedersen take a thrilling win. Pre-race favorite Mathieu van der Poel was in contention to win, but then bonked with 13km to go. The guys examine the race, and try to understand what happened to van der Poel. Plus, what happened to Matteo Trentin, who was another favorite to win?

Then, the guys discuss Annemiek van Vleuten’s 104-kilometer breakaway to win the women’s race, and the aggressive racing of American Chloé Dygert Owen.

Fred and Andy debate the UCI’s controversial decision to disqualify Nils Eekhoff, who initially won the Under-23 men’s race only to be disqualified.

Then, the guys talk about USA Cycling’s success at this year’s worlds. The Americans won seven medals, three of them gold, in the races.

Finally, we hear from American Quinn Simmons, who won the junior men’s road race. Simmons takes us inside of his winning ride, and discusses his decision to step into the WorldTour next year at age 19.

This week’s episode is brought to us by VeloSwap. Be sure to purchase your tickets for America’s largest used bike expo and swap here: