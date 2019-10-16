VN Podcast: The significance of Bauke Mollema’s Il Lombardia win

On this week's episode, the guys break down Bauke Mollema's career-defining win at Il Lombardia.

Bauke Mollema grabbed a career-defining win at the Giro di Lombardia this past weekend. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Andy and Fred break down Mollema’s win, and discuss the significance of the victory within his wider career.

Il Lombardia caps off Italy’s autumn classics, a grouping of six one-day races that produce plenty of drama and great racing. Why hasn’t this bloc of racing grown to the same level of significance as the Belgian Classics? Will the UCI’s new Classics series impact the events? The guys discuss.

This week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast is sponsored by Whoop, the performance tool that is changing the way people track their fitness and optimize their training. Whoop tracks your heart rate and gives you a strain scores that lets you know how strenuous your training was on your body, with additional information around your sleep and recovery to tell you how well your body rebounds from training.

Right now, listeners can get 15 percent off a Whoop device by going to www.whoop.com and using the code ‘velo’ at checkout.