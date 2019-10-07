VN Podcast: Megan Jastrab on her Yorkshire worlds win and Olympic dreams

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast we speak with Megan Jastrab, who recently won the junior women's road race world title in Yorkshire. Jastrab now has her sights set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we have a long interview with Megan Jastrab, the recently crowned world champion in the junior women’s road race.

Jastrab takes us inside her victorious ride in Yorkshire, and explains in great detail the strategy she used to win. Plus, Jastrab tells us some anecdotes from earlier in the race that contributed to her victory.

Plus, Jastrab discusses her racing plans in 2020. She will turn 18 next year, which opens the door for Women’s WorldTour events, as well as the Olympics in Tokyo. Jastrab is hoping to qualify for the Summer games for Team USA.

Finally, Jastrab describes her upbringing in California, and how her parents helped her develop a love for riding and racing.

