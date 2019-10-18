PYSO: Tour de France 2020 route review

A radical Millennial Tour de France: What Gus would do (gravel!), what the organizers have done (epic climbs), and what Bobby thinks about all of this (make it fresh but keep it classy).

The 2020 Tour de France has a brand new format, and current and former professional riders have strong opinions about it. Bobby and Gus are fired up.

“It’s as far from old-school parcours as I’ve seen,” Bobby says. “It’s the Millennial Tour.”

Bobby & Gus break down the 2020 Tour de France route including their disappointment with the race organizer, ASO, for only offering one day of racing for professional women. “It’s nothing more than a criterium on cobbles,” Bobby says.

They weigh in whether long stages still have a place in the Tour, for both riders and fans, and Bobby offers up his feelings about the individual time trial on the penultimate stage.

And they debate the merits of gravel, time bonuses, and mountain stages, while Gus wants to give non-climbers a chance to win the Tour.

This episode of PYSO is supported by Saris. Learn more about Saris and their bike trainers here.

Got questions for Bobby and Gus? Send them over to SuperFan@VeloNews.com. If they answer your question you’ll get a pair of PYSO socks.