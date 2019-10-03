PYSO: The 2019 UCI road world championships

What does Chloé Dygert Owen's effort to win two rainbow jerseys mean for the 2020 Olympics? Nicola Cranmer of the TWENTY20 Pro Cycling Team joins Bobby and Gus to talk through Chloé's goals for 2020 Tokyo.

Bobby and Gus break down the highs & lows of the world championship road races in Yorkshire.

The guys start off by discussing the victories by Americans Quinn Simmons and Megan Jastrab in the junior races, and then go on to debate whether the U23 classification should even exist for the men at the world championships. Bobby then offers up his take on the unusual disqualification of the U23 men’s winner.

Following that, Bobby & Gus detail the women’s elite road race including Chloé Dygert Owen’s effort to win two rainbow jerseys. And they bring in special guest Nicola Cranmer of the TWENTY20 Pro Cycling Team to talk through Chloé’s performance and her goals for Tokyo in 2020.

The guys then close out the show with insightful analysis of the elite men’s road race and the surprising bonk of Mathieu van der Poel, and the even more surprising victor of Mads Pedersen of Denmark.

