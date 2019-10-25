Fast Talk podcast, ep. 86: Q&A on gran fondo training, cardiac drift, inflammation, and more

Coach Trevor and Chris answer listener questions on gran fondo training, cardiac drift, inflammation, and more.

We’ve received so many intriguing questions from our listeners, it was time to devote an entire episode to answering them. We appreciate the feedback, and generate many future podcast topics from your questions, so please keep them coming. You can always email us at fasttalk@fastlabs.com.

Please help us understand what you’d like more of on Fast Talk and give us overall feedback on the quality of the show by taking our survey. You can also answer questions that will help us design our Fast Labs Performance Experience camps that we are very excited about.

Today we’ll answer questions about inflammation, training for gran fondos, cardiac drift, elevated heart rates, and one of Trevor’s favorite topics in all of physiology, plus much more. Thanks for listening.