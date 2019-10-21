We’re hiring: Women’s Running seeks Senior Editor

Pocket Outdoor Media, parent company of VeloNews, seeks a Senior Editor for Women's Running Magazine.

Pocket Outdoor Media, parent company of VeloNews, is looking for a passionate, ambitious, and detailed self-starter to join the Women’s Running editorial team as a full-time Senior Editor. The ideal candidate has excellent writing and editing skills, is incredibly detailed oriented and organized, fun voice that can speak to our millions of readers across platforms. The Senior Editor will be responsible for creating and editing content across platforms (print, digital, social, video), and will report directly to the Editor-in-Chief.

This position is full-time from Women’s Running office in Boulder, Colorado.

Key Responsibilities include:

• Assist editor-in-chief in planning annual, monthly, and weekly editorial calendars across all platforms (print, digital, social); this includes ideating sponsored content and other advertiser-driven opportunities across platforms as needed

• Research, report, and write content as well as assign and edit stories from freelancers; publish at least 7 articles per week for digital, a minimum of 6-10 pages per issue for print, and at least 2-3 newsletters per month (exact numbers to be determined and could shift with evolving editorial strategy)

• Oversee and schedule daily social content on Facebook and Twitter (with support from associate editor and intern)

• Support the team with content creation during special events and races, working quickly and diligently in real time; attend and report on events on behalf of Women’s Running as needed

What You’ll Need to Succeed in this Role:

• 5-8 years of experience in journalism and digital media

• A healthy obsession with social, digital, and print media, and a knowledge of the women’s running and lifestyle space

• An ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment; ability to work both independently and well with others

• Exhibit ease and professionalism when interacting with industry influencers and professional athletes.

• Strong attention to detail and excellent communication skills; ability to demonstrate troubleshooting techniques and problem solve with minimal direction

To Apply:

Please send your cover letter and resume to jobs@pocketoutdoormedia.com.

Pocket Outdoor Media, Inc. (POM) owns and operates the world’s leading endurance sports media brands, including VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, PodiumRunner.com, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, and VeloPress. Collectively, our titles engage and influence more than seven million endurance athletes every month.