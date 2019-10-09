UCI bans Slovenians linked to Aderlass investigation; promises safer race conditions in 2020

Cycling's governing body vows to act to improve rider safety in 2020 as it confirms a ban for two more riders linked to the Aderlass scandal

The UCI confirmed racing bans to two riders linked to an ongoing investigation while at the same time promising to enhance rider safety.

Kristijan Koren and Borut Bozic were both handed two-year racing bans for anti-doping rule violations, the UCI confirmed Wednesday.

Both Slovenians, the riders were also implicated in the “Aderlass” affaire in Austria involving Nordic skiers and cyclists. In both cases, the ban was linked to infractions that happened in 2011 and 2012, but details were revealed in the wake of recent investigations.

Koren, 32, rode for Bahrain-Merida, Cannondale and Liquigas. He pulled out of the 2019 Giro d’Italia after his name was linked to the ongoing investigation by German and Austrian authorities. Bozic, 39, retired at the end of 2018, and raced for Bahrain-Merida, Astana and Vacansoleil.

Officials from the UCI and the CPA, the group representing many of today’s pros, sat down the discuss rider safety, and promised new measures will be introduced by 2020.

The meeting came on the same week that riders were misdirected at the end of the Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday. Riders have been complaining of unsafe racing conditions, and the UCI and CPA promised additional steps will be taken to assure safe conditions.

The UCI said it will spearhead a series of meetings between riders, teams and organizers in the coming weeks, and present concrete suggestions during a WorldTour meeting in mid-December.