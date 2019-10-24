UCI announces list of 19 teams eligible for 2020 WorldTour

All 18 teams for the 2019 WorldTour meet criteria for WorldTour license, with second-tier Cofidis also making the cut for 2020.

The UCI have announced the 19 teams that met their criteria to be awarded a WorldTour license for the 2020-2022 period.

All 18 teams from the 2019 WorldTour have met the governing body’s criteria. The license held this year by Katusha-Alpecin will be used under their new identity in 2020 having merged with Israel Cycling Academy.

Cofidis have also ticked the UCI’s boxes for gaining a WorldTour license. After 10 years spent racing at the second-tier Pro Continental level, the French team has spent recent months bolstering its roster as part of its bid to step up to top tier racing. Elia Viviani, Nathan Haas, and Fabio Sabatini are among the notable signings set to strengthen the team.

2020 WorldTour teams

AG2R-La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain-Merida

Bora-Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

EF Education First

Groupama-FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Mitchelton-Scott

Movistar Team

Team Dimension Data

Team Ineos

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

The UCI determines which teams are awarded slots at the top tier based on their fulfilling ‘administrative, ethical, financial, organizational, and sporting’ criteria. The 19 teams listed are subject to final checks that they have fully met all these criteria before final confirmation in December.

In addition to the list of 19 names that will automatically be invited to the top tier of races in 2020, Total Direct Energie and Wanty Gobert-Tormans will be invited to race at certain WorldTour events.

French team Total has been invited to race all the top-tier races including grand tours. However, Belgian team Wanty is only invited to the UCI’s newly-branded UCI Classics Series, a new classification for one-day races. The ‘Classics Series’ is one of many changes made to the 2020 racing calendar under a wave of UCI reforms.

A notable omission from the list of names, published Thursday, is Arkéa-Samsic, the new home of former Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana.

The increased number of teams given an automatic slot at WorldTour events in 2020 places increased pressure on teams fighting for grand tour wildcard starts. Arkéa-Samsic will be up against teams such as Wanty Gobert-Tormans, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, Caja-Rural, and Bardiani-CSF in the scrap for places.

Those that have made the UCI’s provisional list will be set to hold licenses until 2022. UCI currently plans to award 18 rather than 19 licenses in 2023.