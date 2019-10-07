Sunweb rider injured in crash with car during Under-23 Lombardia

Dutch rider Edo Maas sustained serious injuries after crashing into a car that had driven onto the course of the Under-23 version of Il Lombardia.

Edo Maas, a Dutch rider on Team Sunweb’s development squad, was hospitalized after crashing into a car during Sunday’s Il Piccolo Lombardia, the team announced on Monday.

The car had entered the course, and Maas, 19, struck the vehicle while descending off the Madonna del Ghisallo climb, the team said.

“Edo is currently sedated, he is stable and his life is not at threat,” the team wrote in a release. “He has sustained fractures to his neck, back, and face. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of his injuries.”

The Il Piccolo Lombardia traces much of the same route as Il Lombardia, and it is reserved for Under-23 riders. Previous winners include Gianni Moscon (2014), Jan Polanc (2012) and Andrea Peron (1992). The 176-kilometer route takes in the Muro dell’alpino and Madonna del Ghisallo climbs, among others.

The descent of the Ghisallo comes 126 kilometers into the race.

The 2019 edition was won by Italian Andrea Bagioli of the Colpack team, who out sprinted Clement Champoussin of AG2R-La Mondale in a sprint.