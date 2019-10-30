Saris hosts Zwift races at VeloSwap

Cyclists at VeloSwap can hop into a short Zwift race - on a provided bike and Saris M3 Smart Trainer - for a chance to win an M3, Zwift subscriptions and more.

This Saturday in Denver, Colorado at VeloSwap presented by Saris, attendees will have the chance to test out the new Saris H3 smart trainer in a short, fun Zwift race.

VeloSwap attendees can race individually or up to three at a time on stage, competing on the Hilly KOM Zwift segment for a chance to win a Saris H3 Trainer and TD1 Trainer Desk, plus other prizes like 3-month Zwift subscriptions, VeloNews subscriptions and more.

The Saris H3 smart trainer changes resistance automatically to mimic the undulations of the course, while providing real-time data on a rider’s power output and cadence.

The Zwift racing is free to all VeloSwap attendees. Legendary race announcer Dave Towle will be on the mic, MC’ing the races.

The Hilly KOM is just over half a mile at a 6% grade, so the races will only last about two or three minutes. Bring your cycling shoes or just race in your street shoes; the Saris stage will have both flat pedals and Shimano and Look models on hand.

VeloSwap opens at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, and the racing will be held in two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m. A Saris H3 smart trainers will be raffled off at the conclusion of each session among all the riders who participated in that session.

Thousands of show attendees will be on hand to peruse the new and used wares of 500 vendors.

VeloSwap 2019 is Saturday, Nov. 2

VeloSwap was started in 1989 by VeloNews art director Dan Wildhirt because he and his friends needed to get rid of extra bike equipment at the end of the season. That inaugural event was held outdoors at a Boulder cyclocross race. Over the next few years the swap outgrew all possible venues in Boulder and so it moved to nearby Denver where it found a home at the sprawling National Western Complex, famous for rodeos and stock shows. VeloSwap developed into the world’s largest single-day consumer bike expo and swap, taking up more than 140,000 square feet.

Entrance to the 2019 VeloSwap is $10 if purchased in advance online or paid in cash at the door.

VeloSwap is held at the National Western Complex at 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, Colorado, 80216.