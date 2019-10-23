Roglic, Vos end year as WorldTour’s world No.1

Dutch star Vos nudged into the top of the rankings on the last day of racing, while Slovenian Roglic was unstoppable all season

Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic and Dutch stalwart Marianne Vos end the 2019 season rankings as cycling’s world No.1 in the WorldTour.

Roglic came out ahead of Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang, while Vos nudged Annemiek van Vleuten out of first, with Lorena Wiebes third. Vos picked up points racing this week at the Tour of Guangxi to vault ahead of van Vleuten on the last day of WorldTour racing.

Riding for the Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma, Roglic won the Vuelta a España, and came close to winning the Giro d’Italia this year after also winning the Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de Romandie. Vos saw a return to form in 2019, winning across the season, and seeing her back at the top of the world rankings.

Roglic placed top in the men’s rankings after consistently strong results all year. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Women’s world rankings

1. Marianne Vos (NED/CCC) 1592 points

2. Annemiek van Vleuten (NED/Mitchelton-Scott) 1467

3. Lorena Wiebes (NED/Parkhotel) 1302

4. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL/Canyon-SRAM) 1240

5. Anna van der Breggen (NED/Boels Dolmans) 1095

6. Marta Bastianelli (ITA/Virtu) 1077

7. Amy Pieters (NED/Boels Dolmans) 841

8. Lucinda Brand (NED/Sunweb) 797

9. Christine Majerus (LUX/Boels Dolmans) 690

10. Amanda Spratt (AUS/Mitchelton-Scott) 680

Men’s world rankings

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo-Visma) 4635 points

2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceunick-Quick-Step) 3569

3. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/Astana) 3472

4. Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos) 3346

5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar) 3297

6. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 2497

7. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) 2487

8. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE-Team Emirates) 2484

9. Elia Viviani (ITA/Deceunick-Quick-Step) 2392

10. Peter Sagan (SVK/Bora-Hansgrohe) 2232