Rally-UHC signs sprinter Chloe Hosking

American squad Rally-UHC has hired Australian sprinter Chloe Hosking for the 2020 season to help mentor its younger riders.

Hosking, 29, joins the squad having ridden for the Italian WorldTour team Alé-Cipollini for the last three seasons.

Hosking has 33 professional victories, including the 2016 La Course by Le Tour de France and the general classification at the Tour of Chongming Island in 2009 and 2016. In September she won the Madrid Challenge race in Spain.

Hosking also won the Commonwealth Games road race in 2018.

“Rally-UHC Cycling offers me a new environment filled with new challenges,” Hosking said in a release. “After 11 seasons in Europe I felt I needed a big change if I wanted to continue to enjoy and succeed in this sport. The team gives me the opportunity to achieve all of these things.”

The move will shift Hosking’s racing schedule from Europe to North America for 2020. The acquisition also marks a new step for the American squad, which historically has employed riders from the U.S. and Canada.

Director Zach Bell said the hiring of Hosking will help the team succeed in its European racing ambitions.

“As the program has grown, it became clear we needed someone knowledgeable who could guide the riders in Europe,” Bell said. “We want to be taken seriously as a contender on the world level and with Chloe, I believe we’ll reach that goal.”

Hosking will slot in as the top sprinter on the Rally-UHC squad, which already has two up-and-coming sprinters in Megan Jastrab and Emma White.

Bell said Hosking’s experience will be invaluable to helping both women learn the nuances of racing at the WorldTour level.

“With riders like Emma White and Megan Jastrab both on the cusp of becoming great, high-level sprinters, Chloe is someone who can really contribute the intangibles in their skill development,” Bell said.

Rally-UHC for 2020: Sara Bergen, Allison Beveridge, Krista Doebel-Hickock, Chloe Hosking, Heidi Franz, Leigh Ann Ganzar, Megan Jastrab, Sara Poidevin, Emma White, Lily Williams.