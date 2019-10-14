Merckx suffers head injury in fall

The Belgian legend remains in a hospital for observation following a fall while riding Sunday

Cycling legend Eddy Merckx was admitted to the emergency room at a Belgian hospital following a heavy crash while riding his bike Sunday, the Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad reported.

A Belgian hospital in Dendermonde would “neither confirm, nor deny” that Merckx, 74, was being treated, the AFP reported.

According to media reports, Merckx suffered a “serious head injury” after falling while on a ride with friends Sunday. Officials told AFP that Merckx is not in critical danger, but would undergo more exams Monday.

“I was in contact with his wife Claudine last night,” close friend Paul Van Himst told Sporza. “According to her it’s all good. [Monday] new exams are planned.”

Considered by many as cycling’s greatest racer, Merckx was back in the limelight this summer when the Tour de France started in Brussels in part to pay homage to the 50th anniversary of the first of Merckx’s five yellow jerseys.