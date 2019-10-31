Katusha Sports to partner Bigla Pro Cycling in 2020

Bigla Pro Cycling set to become Bigla-Katusha in 2020.

Apparel brand Katusha will be partnering women’s team Bigla next season.

The team will be named Bigla-Katusha in 2020.

“It is great that Katusha has made the decision to come on board our team,” said Thomas Campana, manager of Bigla. “We are very pleased that Katusha will not only be providing us with advanced cycling apparel, but will also become the second title partner of the team.”

The move will ensure that the brand remain a name in the pro peloton in 2020 when men’s team Israel Cycling Academy take over Katusha-Alpecin’s WorldTour license.

Riders from Katusha-Alpecin will race as part of the new WorldTour outfit formed as a result of their merger with Israel Cycling Academy. Swiss clothing brand Katusha sponsored the men’s team for three years and is believed to retain some involvement in the new 2020 merged team.

“When we set up Katusha Sports in 2016 we created the company with the overlying purpose of supporting professional cycling, and shaking up the standard model of sponsorship in this sport,” said Alexis Schoeb, CEO of Katusha Sports.

“We’ve had three very successful years of working with the UCI men’s WorldTour as our main partner, and we’re now at a time where we are ready to extend our reach. We believe fully in women’s cycling and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this project,” he continued.

Clara Koppenburg re-joins the Bigla-Katusha for 2020 and will race alongside American Leah Thomas.