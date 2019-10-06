Hodeg to undergo surgery following multiple injuries sustained at Tour de l’Eurometropole

Use of safety barriers with protruding feet draws criticism from other riders.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed Sunday that Alvaro Hodeg sustained multiple injuries during a crash in the final kilometer of Belgian one-day race Tour de l’Eurometropole.

Just two days after winning the Münsterland Giro, the 23-year-old sprinter was left with a left forearm fracture, right shoulder fracture, and two fractured ribs after crashing heavily as the peloton charged toward a sprint finish on Saturday.

The Colombian clipped the protruding feet of a safety barrier as he exited a bend leading into the finish straight and came down in dramatic fashion. He was taken directly to hospital from the race.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed that Hodeg was safe and stable, and will undergo shoulder surgery on Sunday.

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), who didn’t race at the Tour de l’Eurometropole, criticized the use of barriers with protruding feet on Saturday night, saying “they should be banned EVERYWHERE!” Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama-FDJ) also took to Twitter to criticize their use.

The problem is not only there. We go at 60 km/h or more also in other part of the race. That kind barriers should be banned EVERYWHERE! Just look how dangerous they were in the worlds or i the GT TT this year! Flat feet barriers are available everywhere in the world! https://t.co/GQISjoagdf — Matteo Trentin (@MATTEOTRENTIN) October 5, 2019

The use of barriers with protruding feet has been a contentious issue for many years after similar crashes have occurred.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) also spoke out on Twitter after their use in August’s Binck Bank Tour, asking: “I’d love to know the thought process behind those barriers before 200m to go! This sport is dangerous enough, we race above 60kmh in a final like this. It is not acceptable!”

Hodeg, who is in his second full year of WorldTour racing, was enjoying a strong season, with stage wins at the Tour of Norway, Binck Bank Tour, and Tour of Colombia.