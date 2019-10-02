2019 UCI Road World Championships
The junior women’s team of Megan Jastrab, Ava Sykes, Zoe Ta-Perez, Katie Clouse and Gabrielle Lehnert, ready for a training ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Chloe Dygert on her gold medal time trial ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Lost in the shuffle, 43 year old Amber Neben turned in an amazing result, finishing in fourth place in the women’s time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
After her time trial win, the press focused on Chloe Dygert before the women’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Chloe Dygert on the top step with her gold medal, along with two rather stunned Dutch riders and former world champions, Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten. Dygert beat the defending world champion by almost two minutes. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
The junior women’s team finished in third place in the Nation’s Cup competition. Director Jo Kiesanowski, Zoe Ta-Perez, Katie Clouse, Megan Jastrab, Ava Sykes and Gabrielle Lehnert. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Quinn Simmons heads out of the hotel for his time trial training ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Quinn Simmons, drained at the finish of the junior men’s time trail, just missed the podium in fourth place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Ian Garrison on his silver medal ride in the men’s Under-23 division, rides in a driving rain storm. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Ian Garrison navigates the flooded road as the team car sprays water during the U23 time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
One of the pre-race favorites, McNulty took home the bronze medal in very difficult conditions, only one second behind his teammate Garrison. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Two very wet and frozen Americans, Ian Garrison and Brandon McNulty, on the podium with Denmark’s three time winner, Mikkel Bjerg on the U23 time trial podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Lawson Craddock strikes a pose as he considers the training ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Lawson Craddock continued his strong finish to the season with a sixth place in the time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Leigh Ann Ganzar and Coryn Rivera head out from the hotel for a training ride (after dropping a backpack). Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Junior women’s director Jo Kiesanowski goes over the day’s training ride with the women in front of the Swan Hotel. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Zoe Ta-Perez shows her disappointment in finishing seventh in the junior women’s time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Holding off a charging peloton, Megan Jastrab puts her head down to finish the sprint and take home gold. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Race favorite Megan Jastrab delivered despite the pressure, winning gold in the junior women’s time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Jastrab collapses into her soigneur’s arms as the press close in after her win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Leigh Ann Ganzar and Katie Hall on the way to sign in, in sunshine for a change! Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Leah Thomas and Chloe Dyger lead the peloton up the climb, with the spectacular Yorkshire countryside in the distance. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Dygert heads up the final ramp to the finish line on one of the finishing laps. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Staff and press surround Dygert after her finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Chloe Dygert sits exhausted after her solo effort to catch the break in the women’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Leah Thomas, Taylor Wiles, and Coryn Rivera compare notes at the finish of the women’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
The USA men took home silver in the season long Nation’s Cup for juniors. Director Billy Innes, Michael Garrison, Gianni Lamperti, Quinn Simmons, Matt Riccitello, and Magness Sheffield. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Junior men’s director Billy Innes and Nate Wilson go over the race tactics in the hotel. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
The men’s U23 team readies for their course recon and training ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Ian Garrison is squeezed into the chasing peloton with one lap to go in the U23 road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Magness Sheffield leads the final selection, with teammate Quinn Simmons tucked in, on the final circuits. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Kevin Vermaerke of the USA on the final lap of the U23 race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Draped in the flag, Quinn Simmons crosses the finish line to take gold in the junior men’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Magness sheffield, after pulling on the front for miles to set up Simmons, wins the sprint for third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Quinn Simmons on the podium. Gold medal, rainbow jersey, American Flag. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Americans Quinn Simmons and Magness Sheffield on the junior men’s podium during the national anthem. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Quinn Simmons and Matt Riccitello display the team closeness that delivered the gold medal for the USA. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Chad Haga in the main group as the round a corner in Harrogate during the driving rain during the men’s road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
A completely soaked Chad Haga on the circuits in Harrogate. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Howes navigates flooded roads in Harrogate. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Why is this man smiling? Attacking on the final circuits after 6 hours of rain and cold, Lawson Craddock puts pressure on the dwindling peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Alex Howes rolls into Harrogate and the circuits as part of the break that stayed away in a heavy downpour until the end. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Neilson Powless and Chad Haga finish together after 6 1/2 hours in the cold and rain, finally losing contact with the leaders in the last two laps. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com