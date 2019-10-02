Gallery: An inside look at Team USA at the Yorkshire World Championships

American cycling hit a high point during the UCI world road championships in Yorkshire, winning seven medals, three of them gold. The race produced dramatic wins by Chloé Dygert in the women's elite time trial, and by Quinn Simmons and Megan Jastrab in the junior road races. Longtime race photographer Casey B. Gibson was there to document the action, and to snap photos of Team USA behind the scenes, as the riders, directors, and coaches prepared for the races.