Gallery: A look back at Taylor Phinney’s pro career

On Wednesday Taylor Phinney announced his plans to retire from pro road cycling following the 2019 season. Phinney, 29, rides away from the sport having won 13 professional races and four world titles, and having won over throngs of adoring fans. Perhaps more than his victories, Phinney will be remembered for his sense of humor, his unique perspective on the sport, and his penchant for goofing around for the cameras. Below, we have compiled a collection of our favorite images from Phinney's professional career.