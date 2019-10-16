9O5B0019 H
Always the fashionista for our Personalities issue 2013. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Cycling - 9th Tour of Qatar - Stage 3
Phinney was a founding member of Axel Merckx’s development team, alongside Justin Williams. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Trek Livestrong training 2010. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Phinney training with Merckx’s Trek Livestrong team in 2010. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Cycling: Road World Championships 2010 / TT -23 Men
In 2010 Phinney captured the Under-23 world time trial title. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)
Cycling: Road World Championships 2010 / TT -23 Men
Phinney (center) beat Luke Durbridge (left) and Marcel Kittel in the U23 TT. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Taylor displays his jersey for winning the VeloNews Cyclist of the year 2010. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Cycling: BMC Racing Team 2011
Phinney made his WorldTour debut in 2011 with BMC Racing. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling - Eneco Tour - Stage 6
Phinney racing the 2011 Eneco Tour with BMC. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling : 65th Tour de Romandie 2011 / Stage 1
Phinney was the overall leader at the 2011 Tour of Romandie after 1 stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling - Tour of Italy - Stage 2
Phinney wore the Maglia Rosa at the Giro d’Italia after BMC won the TTT. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Taylor in pink 2012. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Taylor in pink 2012. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Cycling : 95Th Tour Of Italy 2012 / Stage 1
Phinney celebrates his Maglia Rosa. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images
Cycling: Bmc Racing Team 2012
Ever the showman, Phinney often posed for team photos: Photo by Tim De Waele/Getty Images
Taylor talks at Scratch labs about his trainging and nutrition with Alen Lim. 2012. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Cycling : 70th Tour of Poland/ Stage 4
Phinney won stage 4 of the 2012 Tour of Poland. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 96th Tour of Italy 2013 / Pizza Phinney
Pizza, anyone? Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling : 2012 Road World Championships / TT Men Elite
Phinney finished 2nd place at the 2012 UCI world road championships TT. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 112th Paris - Roubaix 2014
Phinney on the Roubaix cobblestones in 2014. Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: Tour of California 2014/ Stage 5
After dropping the peloton on a descent, Phinney won stage 4 of the 2014 Tour of California into Santa Barbara. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
USA Cycling's USPRO National Championships, 2014
Taylor Phinney wins the Men’s time trial at the USPRO National Championships the day before his injury 2014. Photo: Casey B. Gibson
A PT session at the Boulder Center for Sports Medicine. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Physical therapy. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Physical therapy. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Stationary bike for physical therapy. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Stationary bike for physical therapy. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
One of Phinney’s first recovery rides after his injury. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Phinney on a recovery ride with Bjorn Selander. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
USA Pro Challenge, 2014
Before his comeback Taylor visited the start of Stage 7 of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson
Cycling : 5th USA Pro Challenge 2015/ Stage 1
Phinney returned to winning at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge, taking the opening stage into Steamboat Springs. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: Road World Championships 2015 / Men Elite
Phinney attacking the climb at the 2015 world championships in Richmond. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 25th Japan Cup 2016 / Team Presentation
Working the crowd at the 2016 Japan Cup. Photo: Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 13rd Tour of Britain 2016 / Stage 8
Phinney entertained crowds wherever he went. Photo: Tim De WaeleKT/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 51th Tirreno - Adriatico 2016 / Stage 2
Phinney stretching his leg at the 2016 Tirreno Adriatico. Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 31st Rio 2016 Olympics / Men's Individual Time Trial
Cycling: 13rd Tour of Britain 2016 / Stage 2
Phinney became known for his large mustache in 2016. Photo: Tim De WaeleKT/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 12th Amgen Tour of California Men 2017 / Stage 7
Phinney signed with Cannondale for 2017. Photo: JD/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 104th Tour de France 2017 / Stage 2
At that year’s Tour de France Phinney wore the polka dot jersey in his TDF debut. Photo: KT/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
Cycling: 116th Paris to Roubaix 2018
Phinney had a career ride at Roubaix in 2018. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Taylor on Lookout mountain 2018. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Taylor on Lookout mountain 2018. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
103rd Tour of Flanders 2019 - Ronde van Vlaanderen
Phinney came into the 2019 classics with plenty of ambition. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
14th Amgen Tour of California 2019 - Men's Team Presentation
During the Amgen Tour of California he gave Phil Liggett a well deserved massage. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Dirty Kanza startline 2019. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com
Dirty Kanza startline 2019. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com