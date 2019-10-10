Froome confirms Tour at center of 2020 ambitions

A smiling Froome confirms yet again that the 2020 Tour will be at the center of his ambitions as his recovery continues.

Chris Froome (Ineos) erased any doubt about what he is expecting to do next season.

The 34-year-old, who hasn’t raced since a horrific crash in June, posted a message Thursday on social media confirming that the Tour de France is at the center of his ambitions for the 2020 season.

“It feels so so good to be back on my bike again,” Froome said on Twitter. “Hopefully this is the start now on my road to recovery, and what’s going to be a massive year next year targeting a fifth Tour de France title.”

Froome — who spoke into his smart phone as he pedaled along a stretch of road — revealed he will be heading to Miami to participate in a “Best Buddies Challenge” event on November 22. The event, which will also include George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The announcement serves to reconfirm that Froome is on the road to full recovery. Last month, Froome rode on the open roads for the first time since crashing during a time trial warm-up at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The crash left him sidelined for the Tour after he struck a retaining wall, suffering a series of serious injuries, including fractures to his femur, elbow, back and chest.

Froome is already scheduled to participate in the Saitama Criterium in Japan on October 27.

No details have yet been revealed of how his 2020 racing schedule will shape up, but Thursday he once again made it clear that the Tour will be at the center of his ambitions.

It will be interesting to see how Ineos — which boasts winners of the past three editions of the Tour — will balance its roster. Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, winners in 2018 and 2019, will also want to have their shot at the yellow jersey.