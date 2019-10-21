Dutchman Groenewegen renews with Jumbo-Visma

This year's "King of Sprints" inks new deal goes through 2023 season

Coming off a season that saw him bank 15 wins, including stage 7 of the Tour de France, Dylan Groenewegen has renewed his contract with Jumbo-Visma. The new deal goes through 2023.

“I’m now 26 years old so I’m still getting stronger,” said the ever-confident Dutch sprinter. “I joined the team at the age of 22. Since then, I have improved a lot. This happened to every rider who joined the team. We started at zero and look where we are now. I am where I want to be and the team is where it wants to be.”

Groenewegen’s 2019 campaign started way back in February with stage wins at Spain’s Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and Volta ao Algarve. In March, he slotted fourth at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, then won the opening two stages of Paris-Nice. After taking April off, Groenewegen continued his assault on the peloton, taking three stage wins at Four Days of Dunkirk.

He also scored triumphs at Hammer Stavanger and the ZLM Tour, before helping Jumbo-Visma win the team time trial on stage 2 of the Tour de France, and then scoring his season’s biggest victory on stage 7, topping Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan in the dash to the finish in Chalon-sur-Saône.

Groenewegen also won three stages at September’s Tour of Britain before concluding his season in style with yet another victory at the Tacx Pro Classic in The Netherlands on October 12.

The victory was No. 15 for 2019 and the 50th of his career. It gave Groenewegen the most victories among the elite sprinters, giving him the unofficial title of fastest man in the peloton. Among the pure sprinters, Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won 13 times, and Elia Viviani and Pascal Ackerman (Bora-Hansgrohe) won 11 times each. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won 10 times in what was a breakout season for him as well.

Groenewegen will now look to do more of the same in 2020.

“This team is doing very well,” said Groenewegen of his Jumbo-Visma squad. “When I indicate things that can be improved, they will be examined and the people in the team will start working on them. That’s the deciding factor for me to stay here.”

Groenewegen’s final victory also marked the 51st win for Jumbo-Visma on the 2019 season. Primoz Roglic won 13 times across the season, tying him with Bennett, and one more than the 12 wins by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

“Everything is taken into consideration for me to be able to sprint as fast as possible,” Groenewegen added. “This gets better every year. Of course you also have a look at other teams, but I really feel at home here. We have reached a good agreement. I have what I want here. So why change teams? Trust in each other is very important. I feel the confidence the team has in me and I think the team feels the confidence I have in them. The guys around me are doing great. Looking at this year, you can see that I have a super train around me. I’m sure that by staying here, I’ll continue to grow. I would like to take on that challenge with the team.”