Dennis testing waters; UAE closes roster with Costa

Speculation surrounds the future of the world time trial champion while UAE includes two Americans on its 2020 roster

Cycling’s silly season is in full gear as riders and teams alike look to finalize contracts going into the off-season.

Recently crowned world time trial champion Rohan Dennis is at the center of speculation in the aftermath of the fallout with his former team Bahrain-Merida, which terminated his contract last month. Dennis has been linked to several teams, including CCC Team, Dimension Data, and Movistar. Italian and Spanish media have reported that Dennis is set to join Movistar, but sources said there’s nothing finalized yet.

Also Friday, UAE-Team Emirates completed its 2020 roster with a contract extension with Portuguese veteran Rui Costa and the arrival of neo-pro Alessandro Covi.

Other new arrivals include Americans Joe Dombrowski (EF-Education First) and Brandon McNulty, who makes the leap to the WorldTour after racing with Rally-UHC. Other new signings include David de la Cruz (Ineos), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), lead-out rider Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and U23 world time trial champion Mikkel Bjerg (Hagens Berman Axeon).

The 30-rider roster is anchored by Fabio Aru and Tadej Pogacar for the grand tours, and Alexander Kristoff and Fernando Gaviria in the sprints and classics.

Departures include Dan Martin (Israel Cycling Academy) and Roberto Ferrari, who announced his retirement.

UAE—Team Emirates 2020 roster: Andres Camilo Ardila (Col), Fabio Aru (Ita), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Tom Bohli (Sui), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor), Valerio Conti (Ita), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita), David De La Cruz (Esp), Joseph Dombrowski (USA), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Sergio Henao (Col), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Marco Marcato (Ita), Brandon McNulty (USA), Yousif Mirza (UAE), Sebastian Molano (Col), Cristian Muñoz (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Tadej Pogačar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Edward Ravasi (Ita), Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita)