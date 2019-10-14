Chris Froome, Egan Bernal both hint at Tour de France focus in 2020

The stars in Ineos are already positioning themselves for leadership at next year's Tour de France

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal are giving more hints of what their 2020 schedules will be looking like. It’s no surprise — the Tour de France is on everyone’s mind.

Froome, speaking to French television, said the Tour will be the “center of my season” for 2020. Froome said his return from June’s crash is coming along better than expected.

“I do four hours of rehab every morning, and two more hours of work on my own in the afternoon,” Froome said. “I give myself little goals, but the big goal is to be as good as I was before, or even better, than I was this year. When the doctor told me I could fully recover, a light when on in my mind. I know how lucky I am to no have more serious injuries.”

The Ineos stars downplayed any sort of conflicts going into next season.

Froome suggested that Bernal has told him that the Colombian would work for him in next year’s Tour, but Froome admitted that he would have to be the strongest rider on the team to earn his support. With 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas also in the mix, Ineos knows that they will have a puzzle to sort out for next year’s Tour.

Bernal, meanwhile, said he is waiting to see the respective routes of both the Tour and Giro d’Italia, both to be revealed this month, before making up his mind on his racing schedule for 2020.

“Now I’m going to attend the presentation of the Tour and the Giro, and then with the team we will make plans for next season,” Bernal said Monday during a visit to the Sidi factory. “As for the future, for now I want to remain concentrated on the grand tours, even though I ended the season on a high note with the one day races, in the Piemonte and the Lombardia.”

Bernal also said he was encouraged by his third-place performance at Saturday’s Giro di Lombardia, and said he will target such races as the Ardennes in the future.

Bernal also confirmed he will start his season in February at the Tour Colombia, a race he won two years ago.