Chaves stays put with Mitchelton-Scott

After a rough 2018 suffering through illness, Chaves bounced back this season, and was rewarded with a contract extension.

Colombian Esteban Chaves has decided to stay put and will remain at Mitchelton-Scott until the end of 2021.

After missing the majority of 2018 campaign through illness, the 29-year-old Colombian star bounced back with an emotional victory in stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia.

“I’m happy with my 2019 season, every month and every race we were one step up, so that is super important,” Chaves said. “The team from the beginning have looked after me really well and have given me confidence. The experience this year was awesome and we’re working step by step to get back to my best level.”

Chaves is the latest big name to secure his riding future among a handful of stars still on the market.

The two-time grand tour podium finisher now has his sights set on returning to his best in 2020, and committed to staying with the GreenEdge franchise, which he joined in 2014.

“There’s a lot of positives to take out of this season for Esteban,” said lead sport director Matt White. “His health has been really good this year and we know that when he can get back to the level he is capable of competing at, he can win at any race on the calendar. Esteban is really motivated to achieve a lot more goals in different areas as well, and we could see some surprises in his calendar for next year.”