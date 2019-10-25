Carthy renews with EF Education First

Carthy extends contract for two years, Powless, Guerreiro, Cort among the new signings as American team strengthens squad.

Hugh Carthy has re-signed with EF Education first through to 2021.

A statement Friday announced that the 25-year-old British climber has renewed his contract for another two years, having first joined the team in 2017.

Carthy had a strong 2019, placing 11th at the Giro d’Italia and scooping an impressive win at the Tour de Suisse from a day-long solo break.

“Hugh has made some crucial steps in his progression this year,” said sport director Charly Wegelius. “He’s proving to himself and the world that he can not only be present at the highest level, but also win.”

EF Education First CEO Jonathan Vaughters was equally impressed. “His 100 kilometers solo in Suisse was evocative of the big mountain raids we used to see in the 70s and 80s. He’s exactly the type of rider we want on this team.”

EF Education First has been quietly boosting its squad through the transfer season, signing American Neilson Powless and Portuguese rider Ruben Guerreiro to support their bid for stage race success with Rigoberto Uran and Tejay van Garderen. The signing of Kristoffer Halvorsen also builds out the team’s sprint unit.

Magnus Cort and Jens Keukeleire have also been signed to the team in recent months. Their classics credentials will be used supporting cobbles specialist Sep Vanmarke and the 2019 Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol.