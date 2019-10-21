Bookwalter extends with Mitchelton-Scott

The veteran American earns a contract extension with the Aussie outfit despite a season marred by injuries and illness.

American Brent Bookwalter will ride another season with Mitchelton-Scott, the Australian outfit confirmed over the weekend.

Bookwalter, 35, joined the team in 2019 after a long spell at BMC Racing. He battled through a 2019 season marked by illnesses, crashes, and injuries.

“In some ways it’s been a long season,” Bookwalter said in a team release. “I was a little smacked in the face with the change after being in the same place for so long but it was a breath of fresh air to help find my best self.

“I didn’t check off all the boxes or finish all of the business that I set out to do this season but it’s given me some perspective on what it takes to be a cyclist at the top level,” he said. “I’m coming out of the season better than when I went in, on different levels than I would have expected.”

Head sports director Matt White signed Bookwalter last year after 11 years at BMC Racing because he thought the American had a wealth of experience his younger riders needed. That hasn’t changed.

“Brent has, by his standards, had a year he probably wants to forget,” White said. “He has had some illnesses and untimely injuries, but he is an experienced campaigner and we brought him to the team because we see the value in his experience and his leadership.

“The reason he is staying is because we know things happen in a career and in a season, but we know how hard he is working and we know the value to the team he can be.”