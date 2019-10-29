Amgen Tour of California to go “on hiatus” in 2020

Race management announced it would place the race on hold for 2020, and reevaluate whether or not to bring it back in the future.

AEG, owners of the Amgen Tour of California, revealed plans to put the race on hold in 2020, in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

The company said it will “re-evaluate” options on whether or not to re-launch the race in 2021. The statement was posted on the company’s corporate website, and circulated on its social media sites.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but the business fundamentals of the Amgen Tour of California have changed since we launched the race 14 years ago,” Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports, said in a release. “While professional cycling globally continues to grow and we are very proud of the work we have done to increase the relevance of professional cycling, particularly in the United States, it has become more challenging each year to mount the race. This new reality has forced us to re-evaluate our options, and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021.”

The race has become a staple of North American professional racing since it launched in 2006.

