Adam Blythe announces retirement

Blythe announces retirement and plans to explore other opportunities in the sport.

Adam Blythe has decided to call it a day after first stepping up to the WorldTour in 2009.

The 30-year-old Brit won the RideLondon Classic in 2014 and British National Championships in 2016, but has more recently become better known for appearing as a pundit on Eurosport.

In a statement released Thursday on Instagram, Blythe announced that “Its time for me to hang up my wheels as a professional bike racer.”

Blythe joined the top league of the sport in 2009 with Silence-Lotto, and has raced with many teams in his career, including Omega-Pharma-Lotto, BMC Racing, Orica-Green-Edge, and Tinkoff. His recent years were spent at short-lived Pro Continental outfit Aqua Blue Sport before returning to the WorldTour in 2019 with Lotto Soudal.

“The time is now right for me to step away from racing, spend more time with my beautiful Mrs and three beautiful children, while focusing on what else I can do in the sport,” Blythe said on Instagram. “I love cycling, and can’t imagine not being a part of the sport in some way, so I look forward to exploring whatever new opportunities come my way to keep me working in the sport, and with the people, I love.”