21-year-old Ian Garrison joins Deceuninck-Quick-Step for 2020

After three years with Hagens Berman Axeon, Garrison steps up to WorldTour with two-year contract

Ian Garrison has signed a two-year contract with Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

Garrison will move up to the WorldTour after spending the last three seasons with American team Hagens Berman Axeon.

“It is an incredible opportunity to ride with a squad of this level,” said Garrison. “It is something that I have always dreamed of, as I have been a fan of ‘the wolfpack’ for a long time and watched them race, so I am excited to be a part of it and learn.”

2019 was a breakout year for the 21-year-old, who took the U.S national time trial title in June and placed second at the worlds U23 time trial in September. He was beaten in Harrogate by Dane Mikkel Bjerg, who has since signed for UAE-Team Emirates.

Garrison was also a central part of the team that guided Quinn Simmons toward his road race world title in 2019.

“We are always on the lookout for riders who have potential that we can help to develop, and while Ian has already shown that he can compete with the best, we hope that we can help him become even stronger,” said Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevre in the release that announced the signing.

“To win the elite TT title at such a young age is proof of the fact that he already has the talent and commitment to make it, and we are looking forward to working with him,” he continued.

The commitment to helping develop a young rider’s career is what drew Garrison to the Belgian team.

“I am still young at 21 and I want to have a long career and seeing the progress that Deceuninck-Quick-Step have helped other young riders make is a big part of my decision and trusting in that they can get the best from me,” he said.

Enric Mas is one of the young riders that has been nurtured by the Quick-Step franchise, having joined at the age of 21. The Spaniard won the Tour of Guangxi this week in his last race for the team before moving to Movistar for 2020.