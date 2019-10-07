Ferrand-Prevot to have surgery on her nose after crashing out of Tokyo Olympic test event

Jolanda Neff won the race, which took place on the course to be used at the 2020 Olympics.

Cross-country mountain bike champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot fell and broke her nose at the Olympic test event on Sunday.

Swiss rider Jolanda Neff won the race on the Olympic course in Izu, Japan, with Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra placing second. Ferrand-Prevot is reported to have crashed in the opening 15 minutes of the race and failed to finish.

The Frenchwoman announced the news on her Twitter account, adding that she will have surgery in France on Monday.

Hard crash during the test event. Broken nose 😬 tomorrow back to France to have a surgery pic.twitter.com/k3npZ1TVdy — PFP (@FERRANDPREVOT) October 6, 2019

Ferrand-Prévot used her Facebook page to explain her disappointment, saying “it’s a shame, the legs were good this week.” She also praised the course, saying “the circuit is top, super-technical and very physical.”

The incident adds another exclamation point to the Frenchwoman’s career. She recently marked her comeback from iliac vein surgery and two years plagued by health issues when she won the UCI cross-country mountain bike title at Mont-Sainte-Anne last month.

Dutch superstar Matthieu van der Poel skipped the men’s event, also on Sunday, despite many of his key rivals taking to the start line.

Having ridden a brutal road worlds only the weekend before, van der Poel chose to reduce travel fatigue and stay in Europe. Instead, he closed out his road season at the Münsterland Giro where he placed 12th. He will now take a short break before kicking off his cyclocross season.