Superprestige, Gavere: Kastelijn, Iserbyt victorious

The third round of Superprestige saw Yara Kastelijn top a strong team performance and Eli Iserbyt continue to win with ease.

The third round of the Suprestige series took place on a dry, sunny course in Gavere, Belgium. The hilly course lacked too much technicality and led to some fast racing.

Team 777 dominated the women’s race, with Yara Kastelijn winning and the team taking three spots in the top four. Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took the men’s in dominant fashion, and continues to enjoy his outstanding season having won the opening round of Superprestige and all three rounds of the World Cup.

In the women’s, 777 dominated the race, placing riders in first and second place.

The racing was fast from the start, and six riders went clear with two laps of six completed, with Kastelijn, Alice Maria Arzuffi (777), Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus), Annemarie Worst (777), Eva Lechner (Creafin), and Anna Kay (Experza) going off the front.

In the following lap, 777 pair Arzuffi and Kastelijn went clear, along with del Carmen Alvarado. The two teammates used their numbers to test del Carmen Alvarado by trading small accelerations. Kastelijn finally went clear on lap four while Arzuffi sat and marked the Corendon-Circus rider.

With del Carmen Alvarado forced to do much of the work in the chase pair, Kastelijn built a solid gap and never looked in trouble to take the win.

In the final lap, Arzuffi nudged clear of del Carmen Alvarado, and took the one-two for 777. The team also had Annemarie Worst in fourth place.

World champion and series leader Sanne Cant (IKO) had a disappointing day finishing 14th, having looked off the pace from early on. The result sees her lose her overall lead, with Kastelijn now topping the table.

Iserbyt was unstoppable again in the mens, winning by 43-seconds. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

The men’s race started fast, and in the dry conditions, the pack was able to stay close together in the opening laps. By lap three, Iserbyt, Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), and Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) had gone clear, with a group of around six chasing.

The front trio stayed together until Aerts lost his front wheel on a bend and hit the deck. Iserbyt took advantage and accelerated away, and was never seen again as he rapidly built his lead.

Aerts and Vanthourenhout were then joined in the chase by Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise Lions) and Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), with U23 World Champion Tom Pidcock (Trinity) joining them a lap later.

The chase group came down to just Pidcock, van der Haar and Sweeck in the final laps, though van der Haar and Sweeck distanced the Brit in the final half-lap, with van der Haar taking second and Sweek third.

Quinten Hermans (Telenet Baloise Lions) led the series at the start of the day, though finished in eighth and loses his top slot to van der Haar.

The next round of the series takes place in Ruddervorde on November 3.

Women’s top-3

Yara Kastelijn (777): 43:45 Alice Maria Arzuffi (777): +00:19 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus): +00:36

Men’s Top-3