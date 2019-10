Gallery: Cincinnati’s Kings CX cyclocross race weekend

The North American cyclocross tribe descended on Cincinnati this past weekend for the King's CX race weekend. Kerry Werner (Kona-Maxxis) and Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) took the men's elite races, while Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback) won both days in the elite women's events. Photographer Dejan Smaic was there to capture the action.