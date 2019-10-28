Gallery: Bold and beautiful bikes and gear from VeloSwap

VeloSwap, the country's largest used bike swap and expo, is taking place this Saturday at the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado. It's a meeting of the bike tribe, as collectors and aficionados meet to buy and sell antique and used bikes, components, apparel and accessories. Every year, the swap provides a unique look at awesome bikes and gear from the recent and distant past. We've assembled a gallery of some of our favorite images from recent swaps.