LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
Vuelta a Espana
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Vuelta a España stage 20: Tadej Pogačar takes third stage win of the race with 40km solo move

VeloNews.com
20-year-old Pogacar went long to steal the white jersey and a podium spot of the penultimate stage of the race, as countryman Primoz Roglic held firm to keep the overall lead.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) launched an incredible 40km attack to take the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday and grab himself a spot on the overall podium in the process.

The 20-year-old Slovenian held off a fierce chase from Movistar and Astana as they saw their leaders’ podium positions under threat. He finished the stage 1:32 ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who came second.

Pogacar finished over 1:50 ahead of both Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Miguel Ángel López (Astana), pushing the Movistar rider off third spot on the podium and stealing the white jersey of young rider from Lopez.

“It’s incredible,” said Pogacar of his third stage win and podium place. “I was never imagining this, I think I will need a few days to realize what I did.”

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished fifth on the stage, just 9 seconds behind Valverde, securing the overall victory ahead of Sunday’s ceremonial stage. Today’s results see a Slovenian one-three on the overall podium as the nation head to their first grand tour win.

“We showed sharpness as a team from the start of the stage, and I was able to finish it off well,” Roglic said. “It was a really nice day for Slovenian cycling.”

The tough 190km stage through central Spain to Plataforma de Gredos was up or down all day, with six categorized climbs, including the 8km category 3 ascent to the finish. As if that wasn’t tough enough, it was cold and damp, with heavy showers and high winds battering the peloton throughout.

The first two hours of the stage were full of attacks and it took nearly 70km for the race to settle, when a five-man group went clear and Jumbo-Visma took control of the peloton.

Jumbo-Visma controlled the early part of the race. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images.

The five attackers, Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) were nearly four minutes ahead until the pace in the bunch suddenly changed with 70km to go.

With Lopez needing to take 40 seconds on Quintana to grab a podium spot, his Astana teammates set a fierce pace, reducing the peloton and shrinking the gap to the break.

With 50km to go the race hit the penultimate climb, the category 1 Puerto de Pena Negra, and just Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) and Ruben Gurreiro (Katusha Alpecin) were left out front.

Jakob Fuglsang continued to force the pace from Astana, riding hard into the lower slopes of the climb. Lopez launched several attacks through the 14km ascent, and while he was neutralized every time, his individual accelerations and the strength of Fuglsang’s work reduced the GC group down to around 20 riders. While Roglic was left isolated, there were still handfuls of Movistar and Astana riders in contention.

Miguel Angel Lopez was aggressive throughout the long penultimate stage of the day, but failed to make it count. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Pogacar launched his winning move midway up the climb, instantly distancing the group and soon passing both of the breakaway riders. He went over the summit with 90 seconds of an advantage as Movistar upped the pace on behalf of Quintana, who sensed his podium spot under threat.

“I saw that everybody was uncomfortable in the cold and rain,” said the stage winner after the race. “I felt good on the climb, and I attacked because I saw Lopez did some big efforts. I chose the right moment and went full gas to the finish.”

Pogacar continued growing his lead on the long descent into the grinding final 10km to the line, as Movistar continued to pull, with Roglic holding strong in the wheels. Fuglsang again put in a huge turn on the front for his teammate Lopez, but Pogacar managed to hold his lead, riding strong all the way to the line to take his third victory of the stage.

With 3km to go, Valverde sensed his second place position under threat and accelerated from the group, distancing his teammate Quintana along with Lopez and a handful of others.

Valverde continued to push all the way to the line, dragging Roglic, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) with him. Sensing that every second counted in securing his GC position, the Spaniard accelerated again to take second place on the stage, with Majka placing third.

“My radio wasn’t working so I had no idea of the gaps to Pogacar,” said Valverde. “The fans were yelling at me along the course so I attacked to defend second place. The team did a great job and we finish this Vuelta very satisfied. I was hoping to win a stage but never dreamed of ending up on the podium.”

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 20 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates5:16:40
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:32
3MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
4PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:41
6HIGUITA SergioEF Education First1:49
7TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:56
9NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:59
10KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team2:12
12GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS2:32
13GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:37
14POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2:42
15HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:45
16SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:59
17GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin3:32
18FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4:26
19EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:27
20IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
21HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott7:13
22LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale8:18
23RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10:45
24BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale10:47
25BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10:55
26FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ10:57
27STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo11:06
28O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data11:08
29ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
31CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
32IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
33HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
34CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
35SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott11:13
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
37KOCH JonasCCC Team11:16
38KING BenTeam Dimension Data11:28
39TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb12:07
40PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team12:34
41DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale12:40
42MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:51
43ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
44GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
45NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
46FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
47MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
48MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
49SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias13:06
50OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team14:22
51BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
52ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida14:24
53LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ15:29
54POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe16:46
55MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
56DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18:12
57POELS WoutTeam INEOS18:43
58ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
59GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma19:01
60KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
61CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
62DOULL OwainTeam INEOS19:05
63BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo26:28
64HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
65HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:32
66ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
67ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
68SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
69STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
70BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
71ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb31:00
72CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates33:00
73CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step34:40
74CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
75FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
76VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
77POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
78DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
79CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
80PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
81OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
82SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ,,
83ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
84RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
85JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale,,
86EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
87MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH,,
88CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH,,
89DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
90SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
91ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
92HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
93GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
94BARTA WillCCC Team,,
95VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
96CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH,,
97CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First34:56
98PADUN MarkBahrain Merida35:05
99MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data36:01
100JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step38:44
101BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
102BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
103KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
104BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
105THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
106BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
107DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
108KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
109LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
110SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
111VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH,,
112REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
113BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
114PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
115EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
116BICO NunoBurgos-BH,,
117RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH,,
118GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
119MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
120CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
121DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
122BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
123STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
124PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
125PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
126ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ,,
127TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
128BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
129BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
130ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
131KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
132BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
133VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
134TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
135VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
136HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
137DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
138NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida,,
139VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
140BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
141VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
142ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
143TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits38:56
144WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal,,
145SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ,,
146WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
147ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe39:31
148GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates40:08
149ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
150SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
151MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates41:25
152RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
153SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 80:18:54
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:33
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2:55
4QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team3:46
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:48
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe7:33
7KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb10:04
8HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal12:54
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team22:27
10NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott22:34
11KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step22:55
12TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida24:06
13FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team26:11
14HIGUITA SergioEF Education First32:17
15PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida33:40
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team42:00
17GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin42:05
18EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:46
19CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott53:03
20GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:03:43
21FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:11:42
22RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:13:14
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:17:09
24BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:25:44
25O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:25:53
26TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:27:32
27GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29:07
28STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo1:32:25
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35:33
30ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:44:02
31POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47:43
32GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49:24
33BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:55:19
34POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:57:32
35LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale1:58:26
36GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:03:33
37EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:04:41
38KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:10:03
39NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin2:11:51
40HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS2:12:22
41MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First2:13:20
42BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:15:39
43PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:19:33
44LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:20:23
45HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates2:20:29
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:21:16
47BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale2:25:49
48BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:28:05
49HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott2:28:54
50RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:28:55
51MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data2:33:02
52CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:35:04
53IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:37:30
54FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:37:58
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:38:11
56ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39:31
57POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:43:28
58CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2:45:40
59CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:49:02
60KOCH JonasCCC Team2:50:05
61ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:51:36
62GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott2:52:26
63SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott2:52:42
64ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:53:02
65VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:53:26
66DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS2:53:50
67MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ3:01:33
68CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team3:06:30
69ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb3:06:44
70DOULL OwainTeam INEOS3:07:35
71CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:08:00
72DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale3:09:16
73ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal3:10:27
74MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal3:14:31
75HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:19:48
76CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin3:21:04
77GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale3:22:00
78DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3:26:27
79FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team3:27:25
80SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:28:02
81JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale3:28:13
82SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:28:15
83SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3:29:59
84PADUN MarkBahrain Merida3:30:25
85MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:30:55
86ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:31:12
87BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:31:36
88PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:31:46
89PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS3:33:38
90POWER RobertTeam Sunweb3:35:06
91VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale3:37:27
92ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:37:32
93ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:39:12
94ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:39:43
95BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:40:19
96BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data3:40:52
97VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team3:41:38
98KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin3:42:27
99STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3:49:26
100BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott3:49:42
101LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:57:29
102MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:57:38
103PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb3:59:36
104BOL JetseBurgos-BH4:03:23
105VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH4:04:03
106STANNARD IanTeam INEOS4:05:25
107DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data4:05:44
108TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:08:25
109PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida4:12:17
110ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida4:13:18
111CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:14:00
112SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4:16:11
113BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin4:18:37
114VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team4:19:57
115VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:20:08
116CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4:21:11
117BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4:22:14
118SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin4:23:33
119MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH4:24:11
120CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step4:24:56
121DOCKER MitchellEF Education First4:25:10
122EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH4:25:34
123NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida4:26:50
124DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4:28:32
125KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:29:56
126OWEN LoganEF Education First4:30:49
127ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:31:09
128BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team4:32:52
129TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data4:33:44
130VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data4:33:59
131BARTA WillCCC Team4:34:35
132HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida4:37:44
133THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:39:26
134BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe4:41:50
135SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:42:21
136CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH4:44:56
137WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb4:46:52
138KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4:50:26
139SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ4:56:21
140REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo4:57:42
141ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:59:08
142MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5:00:25
143SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team5:01:07
144WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal5:02:43
145RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH5:03:30
146JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step5:06:55
147GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates5:11:32
148BERNAS PawełCCC Team5:18:45
149RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:20:32
150TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates5:25:27
151ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe5:28:55
152HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma5:40:23
153BICO NunoBurgos-BH5:52:45
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma155
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates136
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team132
4BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe114
5QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team100
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team76
7GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step73
8TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida69
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education First62
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe62
11CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step56
12VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal54
13ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS49
15CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First48
16SOLER MarcMovistar Team46
17KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb43
18GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin43
19ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb40
20LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale40
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida39
22KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma36
23RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step36
24JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step34
25KOCH JonasCCC Team34
26LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA33
27SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ31
28ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias29
29BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo29
30ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step28
31BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias27
32RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias26
33VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale25
34BOL JetseBurgos-BH24
35KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step24
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal23
37NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott23
38THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo23
39SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team23
40BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22
41ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
42OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team21
43FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team20
44ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ20
45HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal19
46GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale19
47BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data19
48MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH18
49HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
50GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates18
51BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale17
52SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team16
53O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data15
54HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15
55DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step15
56GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14
57ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team14
58IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team13
59GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott13
60DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS12
61CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12
62BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale12
63PADUN MarkBahrain Merida12
64ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal10
65BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10
66POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe10
67GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe9
68BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma9
69MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data9
70IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team9
71DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale9
72TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9
73WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal8
74STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo8
75EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
76LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ8
77FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin8
78DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo8
79BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team8
80WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb7
81MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First6
82HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
83CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates6
84SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott6
85SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ5
86MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo5
87SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
88SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
89RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH4
90ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4
91KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin3
92TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2
93POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2
94STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2
95POELS WoutTeam INEOS1
96PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1
97DOULL OwainTeam INEOS1
98JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1
99PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1
100HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale76
2MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH44
3SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias42
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates38
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS35
6POELS WoutTeam INEOS31
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team29
8HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates27
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team24
10BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22
11ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma22
12SOLER MarcMovistar Team21
13GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin16
14HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
15GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step13
16HIGUITA SergioEF Education First12
17KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma12
18QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team12
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team12
20PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida11
21BOL JetseBurgos-BH11
22SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team10
23LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale10
24NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin10
25O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data9
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9
27SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias8
28HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott8
29RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias8
30ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
31GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott7
32KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step7
33ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal7
34PADUN MarkBahrain Merida7
35BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo6
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team6
37FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team6
38STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
39ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5
40WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal5
41BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias5
42EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
43OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
44MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data4
45IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team4
46CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First4
47BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
48VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3
49MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe3
50GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3
51MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal3
52LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
53ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
54TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida2
55POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma2
56ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
57VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2
58MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ2
59CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
60PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2
61BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
62ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1
63DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale1
64GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1
65SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1
66JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1
67POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1
68RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 80:21:49
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:53
3KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step20:00
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education First29:22
5GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin39:10
6GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:00:48
7FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:08:47
8RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:10:19
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:22:58
10KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32:38
11POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44:48
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:01:46
13MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First2:10:25
14RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:26:00
15CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:32:09
16FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:35:03
17SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott2:49:47
18CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin3:18:09
19GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale3:19:05
20SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:25:07
21JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale3:25:18
22PADUN MarkBahrain Merida3:27:30
23BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:28:41
24POWER RobertTeam Sunweb3:32:11
25ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:34:37
26ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:36:48
27BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:37:24
28STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3:46:31
29PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb3:56:41
30DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data4:02:49
31TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:05:30
32SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4:13:16
33VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team4:17:02
34VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:17:13
35CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4:18:16
36NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida4:23:55
37OWEN LoganEF Education First4:27:54
38TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data4:30:49
39BARTA WillCCC Team4:31:40
40SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:39:26
41MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates4:57:30
42SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team4:58:12
43JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step5:04:00
44GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates5:08:37
45TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates5:22:32
46HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37:28
47BICO NunoBurgos-BH5:49:50
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 240:01:24
2Astana Pro Team51:38
3Team Jumbo-Visma2:03:42
4Mitchelton-Scott2:26:47
5AG2R La Mondiale3:14:09
6Team Sunweb3:20:01
7Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3:38:55
8Bahrain Merida3:45:14
9Team Dimension Data3:55:52
10Team INEOS4:00:34
11BORA - hansgrohe4:03:34
12Deceuninck - Quick Step4:14:58
13Lotto Soudal4:34:00
14UAE-Team Emirates4:40:21
15Team Katusha Alpecin4:53:30
16Groupama - FDJ4:57:05
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5:00:07
18Trek - Segafredo5:08:45
19EF Education First5:26:39
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7:31:46
21CCC Team9:13:24
22Burgos-BH9:58:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.