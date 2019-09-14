Vuelta a España stage 20: Tadej Pogačar takes third stage win of the race with 40km solo move
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) launched an incredible 40km attack to take the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday and grab himself a spot on the overall podium in the process.
The 20-year-old Slovenian held off a fierce chase from Movistar and Astana as they saw their leaders’ podium positions under threat. He finished the stage 1:32 ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who came second.
Pogacar finished over 1:50 ahead of both Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Miguel Ángel López (Astana), pushing the Movistar rider off third spot on the podium and stealing the white jersey of young rider from Lopez.
“It’s incredible,” said Pogacar of his third stage win and podium place. “I was never imagining this, I think I will need a few days to realize what I did.”
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished fifth on the stage, just 9 seconds behind Valverde, securing the overall victory ahead of Sunday’s ceremonial stage. Today’s results see a Slovenian one-three on the overall podium as the nation head to their first grand tour win.
“We showed sharpness as a team from the start of the stage, and I was able to finish it off well,” Roglic said. “It was a really nice day for Slovenian cycling.”
The tough 190km stage through central Spain to Plataforma de Gredos was up or down all day, with six categorized climbs, including the 8km category 3 ascent to the finish. As if that wasn’t tough enough, it was cold and damp, with heavy showers and high winds battering the peloton throughout.
The first two hours of the stage were full of attacks and it took nearly 70km for the race to settle, when a five-man group went clear and Jumbo-Visma took control of the peloton.
The five attackers, Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha Alpecin), Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) were nearly four minutes ahead until the pace in the bunch suddenly changed with 70km to go.
With Lopez needing to take 40 seconds on Quintana to grab a podium spot, his Astana teammates set a fierce pace, reducing the peloton and shrinking the gap to the break.
With 50km to go the race hit the penultimate climb, the category 1 Puerto de Pena Negra, and just Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) and Ruben Gurreiro (Katusha Alpecin) were left out front.
Jakob Fuglsang continued to force the pace from Astana, riding hard into the lower slopes of the climb. Lopez launched several attacks through the 14km ascent, and while he was neutralized every time, his individual accelerations and the strength of Fuglsang’s work reduced the GC group down to around 20 riders. While Roglic was left isolated, there were still handfuls of Movistar and Astana riders in contention.
Pogacar launched his winning move midway up the climb, instantly distancing the group and soon passing both of the breakaway riders. He went over the summit with 90 seconds of an advantage as Movistar upped the pace on behalf of Quintana, who sensed his podium spot under threat.
“I saw that everybody was uncomfortable in the cold and rain,” said the stage winner after the race. “I felt good on the climb, and I attacked because I saw Lopez did some big efforts. I chose the right moment and went full gas to the finish.”
Pogacar continued growing his lead on the long descent into the grinding final 10km to the line, as Movistar continued to pull, with Roglic holding strong in the wheels. Fuglsang again put in a huge turn on the front for his teammate Lopez, but Pogacar managed to hold his lead, riding strong all the way to the line to take his third victory of the stage.
With 3km to go, Valverde sensed his second place position under threat and accelerated from the group, distancing his teammate Quintana along with Lopez and a handful of others.
Valverde continued to push all the way to the line, dragging Roglic, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) with him. Sensing that every second counted in securing his GC position, the Spaniard accelerated again to take second place on the stage, with Majka placing third.
“My radio wasn’t working so I had no idea of the gaps to Pogacar,” said Valverde. “The fans were yelling at me along the course so I attacked to defend second place. The team did a great job and we finish this Vuelta very satisfied. I was hoping to win a stage but never dreamed of ending up on the podium.”
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 20 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:16:40
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|3
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:41
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|1:49
|7
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1:56
|9
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:59
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|2:12
|12
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|2:32
|13
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37
|14
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2:42
|15
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45
|16
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:59
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:32
|18
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4:26
|19
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:27
|20
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|21
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:13
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:18
|23
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10:45
|24
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:47
|25
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10:55
|26
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:57
|27
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:06
|28
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|11:08
|29
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|31
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|32
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|34
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|35
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:13
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|37
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|11:16
|38
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|11:28
|39
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|12:07
|40
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|12:34
|41
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:40
|42
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:51
|43
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|44
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|45
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|46
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|47
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|48
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|49
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13:06
|50
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|14:22
|51
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|52
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|14:24
|53
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:29
|54
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:46
|55
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|56
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18:12
|57
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|18:43
|58
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|59
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:01
|60
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|61
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|62
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|19:05
|63
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:28
|64
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|65
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:32
|66
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|67
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|68
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|70
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|71
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|31:00
|72
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:00
|73
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:40
|74
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|75
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|76
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|77
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|78
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|79
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|80
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|82
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|83
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|84
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|85
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|86
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|87
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|88
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|89
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|90
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|91
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|92
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|93
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|94
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|95
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|,,
|96
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|97
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|34:56
|98
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|35:05
|99
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|36:01
|100
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:44
|101
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|102
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|103
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|104
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|105
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|106
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|107
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|108
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|109
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|110
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|111
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|112
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|113
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|114
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|115
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|116
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|117
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|118
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|119
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|120
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|121
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|122
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|123
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|124
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|125
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|126
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|127
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|128
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|129
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|130
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|131
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|132
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|134
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|135
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|136
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|137
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|138
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|139
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|140
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|141
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|142
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|143
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:56
|144
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|145
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|146
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|147
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:31
|148
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:08
|149
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|150
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|151
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:25
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|153
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|80:18:54
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:33
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:55
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|3:46
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:48
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:33
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|10:04
|8
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|12:54
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|22:27
|10
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:34
|11
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:55
|12
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|24:06
|13
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|26:11
|14
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|32:17
|15
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|33:40
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|42:00
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42:05
|18
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:46
|19
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:03
|20
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:03:43
|21
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:42
|22
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:13:14
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:17:09
|24
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:44
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:25:53
|26
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:27:32
|27
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:07
|28
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32:25
|29
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:33
|30
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:44:02
|31
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:43
|32
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49:24
|33
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:55:19
|34
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:57:32
|35
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:26
|36
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03:33
|37
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:04:41
|38
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:10:03
|39
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:11:51
|40
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|2:12:22
|41
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|2:13:20
|42
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15:39
|43
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:19:33
|44
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20:23
|45
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:20:29
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:21:16
|47
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:49
|48
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:28:05
|49
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:28:54
|50
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:28:55
|51
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|2:33:02
|52
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:35:04
|53
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:37:30
|54
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:37:58
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:11
|56
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:31
|57
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:43:28
|58
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2:45:40
|59
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:49:02
|60
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|2:50:05
|61
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:51:36
|62
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52:26
|63
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52:42
|64
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:53:02
|65
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:53:26
|66
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|2:53:50
|67
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:01:33
|68
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|3:06:30
|69
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|3:06:44
|70
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|3:07:35
|71
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:08:00
|72
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:16
|73
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|3:10:27
|74
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|3:14:31
|75
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:19:48
|76
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:21:04
|77
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22:00
|78
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:26:27
|79
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|3:27:25
|80
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28:02
|81
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:28:13
|82
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:28:15
|83
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:29:59
|84
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|3:30:25
|85
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:30:55
|86
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:31:12
|87
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:31:36
|88
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:31:46
|89
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|3:33:38
|90
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|3:35:06
|91
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:27
|92
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:37:32
|93
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:39:12
|94
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:39:43
|95
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:40:19
|96
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|3:40:52
|97
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|3:41:38
|98
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:42:27
|99
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3:49:26
|100
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:49:42
|101
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:57:29
|102
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:57:38
|103
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|3:59:36
|104
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4:03:23
|105
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|4:04:03
|106
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|4:05:25
|107
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|4:05:44
|108
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:08:25
|109
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|4:12:17
|110
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|4:13:18
|111
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:14:00
|112
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:16:11
|113
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:18:37
|114
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|4:19:57
|115
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20:08
|116
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4:21:11
|117
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:22:14
|118
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:23:33
|119
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|4:24:11
|120
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:24:56
|121
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|4:25:10
|122
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|4:25:34
|123
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|4:26:50
|124
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:28:32
|125
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29:56
|126
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|4:30:49
|127
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:31:09
|128
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|4:32:52
|129
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|4:33:44
|130
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|4:33:59
|131
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:34:35
|132
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|4:37:44
|133
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:39:26
|134
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:41:50
|135
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:42:21
|136
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|4:44:56
|137
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|4:46:52
|138
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:50:26
|139
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56:21
|140
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:57:42
|141
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:59:08
|142
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00:25
|143
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|5:01:07
|144
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|5:02:43
|145
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|5:03:30
|146
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:06:55
|147
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:11:32
|148
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|5:18:45
|149
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:20:32
|150
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:25:27
|151
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:28:55
|152
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:40:23
|153
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|5:52:45
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|155
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|136
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|132
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|114
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|100
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|76
|7
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|73
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|69
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|62
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|62
|11
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|56
|12
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|54
|13
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|49
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|48
|16
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|46
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|43
|18
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|43
|19
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|40
|20
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|39
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|23
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36
|24
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|25
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|34
|26
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|27
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|31
|28
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|29
|29
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|30
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|31
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|27
|32
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|26
|33
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|34
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|24
|35
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|37
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|38
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|39
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|23
|40
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|41
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|42
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|21
|43
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|44
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|45
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|46
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|47
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|19
|48
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|18
|49
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|50
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|51
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|52
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|53
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|54
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|55
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15
|56
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|57
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|14
|58
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|59
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|60
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|12
|61
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|62
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|63
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|64
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|65
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10
|66
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|67
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|68
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|69
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|9
|70
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|71
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|72
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|73
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|74
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|75
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|76
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|77
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|78
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|79
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|80
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|7
|81
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|6
|82
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|83
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|84
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|85
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|86
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|87
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|88
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|89
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|4
|90
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4
|91
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|92
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|2
|93
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2
|94
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2
|95
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1
|96
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1
|97
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|1
|98
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|99
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1
|100
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|2
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|44
|3
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|42
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|35
|6
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|31
|7
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|29
|8
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|24
|10
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|11
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|21
|13
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16
|14
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|15
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|16
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|12
|17
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|12
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|11
|21
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|11
|22
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|9
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|27
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|28
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|29
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|30
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|31
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|32
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|33
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|34
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|7
|35
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|6
|37
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|39
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|40
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|41
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5
|42
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|43
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|44
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|4
|45
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|46
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|4
|47
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|48
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|49
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|50
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|51
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|52
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|53
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|54
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|55
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|56
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|57
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|58
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|59
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|60
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2
|61
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|62
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1
|63
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|64
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|66
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|67
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1
|68
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|80:21:49
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:53
|3
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:00
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|29:22
|5
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:10
|6
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:00:48
|7
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08:47
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:10:19
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:22:58
|10
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32:38
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44:48
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01:46
|13
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|2:10:25
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:26:00
|15
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:32:09
|16
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:35:03
|17
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:49:47
|18
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:18:09
|19
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:19:05
|20
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:25:07
|21
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:18
|22
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|3:27:30
|23
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:28:41
|24
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|3:32:11
|25
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:34:37
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:36:48
|27
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:37:24
|28
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3:46:31
|29
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|3:56:41
|30
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|4:02:49
|31
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:05:30
|32
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4:13:16
|33
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|4:17:02
|34
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:17:13
|35
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4:18:16
|36
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|4:23:55
|37
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|4:27:54
|38
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|4:30:49
|39
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:31:40
|40
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:39:26
|41
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:57:30
|42
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|4:58:12
|43
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:04:00
|44
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:08:37
|45
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:22:32
|46
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:37:28
|47
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|5:49:50
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|240:01:24
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|51:38
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:03:42
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:26:47
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14:09
|6
|Team Sunweb
|3:20:01
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:38:55
|8
|Bahrain Merida
|3:45:14
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|3:55:52
|10
|Team INEOS
|4:00:34
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:03:34
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:14:58
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|4:34:00
|14
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:40:21
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:53:30
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:57:05
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:00:07
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:08:45
|19
|EF Education First
|5:26:39
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:31:46
|21
|CCC Team
|9:13:24
|22
|Burgos-BH
|9:58:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.