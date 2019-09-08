Vuelta a España stage 15: American Sepp Kuss takes stunning solo victory, Primoz Roglic retains lead
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) launched a long-range move on the final climb of the day to power to victory at the Vuelta a España on Sunday.
The Coloradan rider attacked with seven kilometers to go after being in the breakaway that formed early in the day. He held off a chase from Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos), who finished second and third respectively, 39 seconds back.
After taking an dominating win at the Tour of Utah in 2018 but having a disappointing performance in the Giro d’Italia this May, the powerful stage victory is an impressive breakthrough for the youngster.
“It’s pretty big I guess,” said Kuss of his first grand tour stage win. “It hasn’t quite sunk in. It was a pretty incredible stage.”
Kuss’s American teammate Neilson Powless said: “Sepp’s a buddy of mine, and we knew he was climbing well, and I’m so stoked he got an opportunity today because he really deserves it. We are all committed to doing all we can to help Primoz [Roglic] win this race, but at the same time the team gave him the freedom and he was able to capitalize on it and ran away with it.”
Further down the finishing climb of the Puerto del Acebo, the GC group blew apart, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) coming to the line together, 2:14 down on the winner. Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana) came in as a pair, 41 seconds behind them.
The loser from the GC contenders was Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was dropped midway up the climb and shipped over 90 seconds to Roglic and Valverde, who extend their lead in the top two steps of the podium.
Roglic’s lead over Valverde remains at 2:25, but the Slovenian has extended his gap to countryman Pogacar to 3:42, Lopez to 3:59, and Quintana to 5:09. Rafal Majka (Bora Hansgrohe) retains his sixth spot on GC at 7:14.
The 155km stage featured four category 1 climbs, including a summit finish grind up the Puerto del Acebo, a tough 8km climb averaging 9.7 percent gradient, but featuring several pitches far steeper.
Kuss got himself into a 15-man break that established itself on the second climb of the day, which also included Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team), and American Lawson Craddock (EF-Education First).
By the time the race was hitting the lower slopes of the third climb of the day, with 60km of the stage to go, the break was together still with over three minutes advantage, and by the base of the final ascent of the day, they had nearly five minutes on the GC group.
The break splintered on the approach to the final climb, with Vasil Kiryienka (Ineos) and Sergio Sametier (Euskadi-Basque Country) going off the front. Kuss attacked with seven 7km to go and rode through both Kiryienka and Sametier, and with 5km to go, had grown a gap of 30 seconds over Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro, who chased together as a pair, having also been in the day’s break.
The American continued to ride strong through the steep final pitch of the climb, extending his gap on the two chasers. As he entered the final straight, he had the time to enjoy his first grand tour win, high-fiving the crowd in the final straight, winning by 39 seconds.
“That’s what makes the Vuelta so special, the passion and being so close to the fans,” said Kuss. “Also on your bad days, when you’re 30 minutes behind the winner, they’re still cheering you and supporting you.”
Behind Kuss and the breakaway, the peloton came into the steep slopes of the final climb together after Jumbo-Visma had set the pace all day, with Tony Martin doing the majority of the work. The steep opening gradients soon lined out the group, with all the GC contenders coming to the front. Valverde was the first to attack with 6km to go, with Roglic jumping straight on his wheel. Behind them, none of their GC rivals attempted to chase.
With Roglic and Valverde working together well, they distanced the chase group of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Pogcar, Quintana, Lopez, and Majka. Quintana didn’t last long as the Astana pair set the tempo in the chase, and dropped off the back with 4km to go.
Lopez and Pogacar eventually went clear of their group, and rather than working together to chase down Roglic and Valverde, started attacking each other as they fought for third place on the GC. The red jersey and his rival continued working well all the way to the line, and finished together, 41 seconds up on Lopez and Pogacar, who also came in as a pair.
“Roglic and I had a bit of an understanding, and we worked together,” said Valverde after the stage. “Taking 40 seconds [on Lopez and Pogacar] is important and those are a good 40 seconds.”
Valverde now has a 1:17 buffer on third place Pogacar.
“It was a nice day for the team,” said Roglic, when asked about Kuss’s win and his GC position. “We can again be happy, but there are some really hard days to come, so we still need to be focussed.”
Kuss will be offered the chance to show what makes him one of the most promising American riders of his generation on Monday’s stage, which is another super-hard mountain test with a long grinding summit finish that is certainly one of the hard days Roglic is conscious of.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 15 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:19:04
|2
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:39
|3
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:40
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:53
|5
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:49
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:05
|7
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2:11
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:14
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|10
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|2:55
|12
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|14
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:13
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|3:29
|16
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|3:50
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|18
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|20
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04
|21
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10
|22
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|23
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:23
|24
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25
|25
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|26
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:42
|27
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|28
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|29
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:22
|30
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:40
|31
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:48
|32
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:54
|33
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:02
|34
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|7:30
|35
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|8:24
|36
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:40
|37
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|38
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|39
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|40
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|8:44
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|9:03
|42
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|9:15
|43
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:27
|44
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10:07
|45
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:40
|46
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|47
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:04
|48
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|49
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|50
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|51
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13:04
|52
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|13:18
|53
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|13:20
|54
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|55
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|14:44
|56
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|15:01
|57
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:05
|58
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|59
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|60
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|61
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|16:39
|62
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|64
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|65
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|66
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|67
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|68
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|69
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|70
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|71
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|72
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|73
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|74
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|76
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|77
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|79
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|80
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|82
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|83
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|84
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|85
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|86
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|87
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|88
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|89
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:01
|90
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|18:19
|91
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:45
|92
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|93
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|94
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|95
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|96
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|97
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|98
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|99
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|19:38
|101
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:58
|102
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|103
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|104
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|105
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|106
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|107
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|108
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|109
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|110
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|111
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|112
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|113
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|20:13
|114
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|115
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|116
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|117
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|118
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|119
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|21:01
|121
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|21:11
|122
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21:12
|123
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:21
|124
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|125
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|21:28
|126
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:07
|127
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|128
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:29
|129
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:38
|130
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|131
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:38
|132
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|133
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|134
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|26:05
|135
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|26:39
|136
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:56
|137
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|138
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|139
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|140
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|27:06
|141
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|27:51
|142
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|143
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|27:59
|144
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|145
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|146
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:09
|147
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|148
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|149
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:47
|150
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:25
|151
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|152
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|153
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|154
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:50
|155
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|156
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:52
|157
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|158
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|159
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:10:32
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:25
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:42
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|3:59
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|5:09
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:14
|7
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:08
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|9:15
|9
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|9:44
|10
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|11:39
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|13:28
|12
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:58
|13
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|15:14
|14
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|16:06
|15
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|16:16
|16
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16:32
|17
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:42
|18
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:51
|19
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:37
|20
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|22:41
|21
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:04
|22
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:12
|23
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:57
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:44
|25
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|39:06
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|39:41
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|40:25
|28
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|41:40
|29
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:19
|30
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:35
|31
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50:09
|32
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|52:11
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|58:15
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:48
|35
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:13
|36
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:07:32
|37
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:42
|38
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:08:42
|39
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:15
|40
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:09:16
|41
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:09:39
|42
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:40
|43
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|1:16:08
|44
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16:27
|45
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:20:27
|46
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:40
|47
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|1:24:41
|48
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:58
|49
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:27:54
|50
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:29:21
|51
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:29:31
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:35
|53
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|1:30:05
|54
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|1:30:58
|55
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:31:08
|56
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:31:50
|57
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:35:25
|58
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:45
|59
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:37:53
|60
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38:56
|61
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:40:59
|62
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:42:27
|63
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:42:30
|64
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:42:34
|65
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:43:25
|66
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:43:38
|67
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:11
|68
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47:32
|69
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49:08
|70
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:50:47
|71
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50:56
|72
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|73
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:22
|74
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52:36
|75
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:54:15
|76
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:40
|77
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:56
|78
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:07
|79
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:56:45
|80
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:57:16
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:56
|82
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:58:37
|83
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:59:06
|84
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:59:29
|85
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59:46
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:00:33
|87
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:05:06
|88
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:07:58
|89
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:08:36
|90
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|2:09:57
|91
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:11:07
|92
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|2:11:23
|93
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13:00
|94
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|2:13:21
|95
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:13:22
|96
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:13:48
|97
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:13:58
|98
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14:06
|99
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16:06
|100
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:16:24
|101
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:26
|102
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:18:55
|103
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:20:14
|104
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:22:07
|105
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|2:23:00
|106
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:24:48
|107
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:48
|108
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:26:58
|109
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|2:27:17
|110
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:28:35
|111
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:29:56
|112
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|2:30:55
|113
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:31:11
|114
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:33:10
|115
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:35:23
|116
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:36:55
|117
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:39:10
|118
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|2:39:24
|119
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:37
|120
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39:39
|121
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:39:50
|122
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:39:57
|123
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40:21
|124
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|2:40:25
|125
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|2:41:41
|126
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|2:42:41
|127
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|2:42:48
|128
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:43:00
|129
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|2:45:54
|130
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2:46:26
|131
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2:47:30
|132
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|2:47:33
|133
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:47:53
|134
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|2:48:20
|135
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:48:45
|136
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|2:50:00
|137
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:50:17
|138
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|2:54:45
|139
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2:55:24
|140
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|2:56:41
|141
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:56:44
|142
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:01:28
|143
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:02:59
|144
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|3:03:03
|145
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:05:03
|146
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:11:13
|147
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:12:44
|148
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:14:35
|149
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|3:15:08
|150
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|3:17:13
|151
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:34
|152
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:18:55
|153
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:16
|154
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|3:23:35
|155
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:28:44
|156
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:30:49
|157
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:35:08
|158
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|3:42:23
|159
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57:11
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|90
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|82
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|82
|5
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|7
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|45
|9
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|10
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|43
|11
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|12
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|39
|13
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|39
|14
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|37
|15
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36
|16
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|17
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|18
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|19
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32
|20
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|31
|21
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|29
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|23
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|24
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|25
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|24
|26
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|24
|27
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|23
|28
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|23
|29
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23
|30
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|31
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|23
|32
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|33
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|34
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|35
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|21
|36
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20
|37
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|38
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|19
|39
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|40
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|18
|41
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|42
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|43
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|44
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|45
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|46
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|47
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|48
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|49
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|14
|50
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|51
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|52
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|12
|53
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|54
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|55
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|56
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|57
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|58
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|59
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|60
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|61
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|62
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|63
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|64
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|65
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|66
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|67
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|68
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|69
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|70
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|71
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|72
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|73
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|6
|74
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|75
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|76
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|77
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|78
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|79
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|80
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|4
|81
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|82
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|83
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4
|84
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|85
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|86
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|3
|87
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|2
|88
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|89
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2
|90
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2
|91
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|2
|92
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|93
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1
|95
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|96
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|32
|2
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|22
|5
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21
|6
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|20
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|17
|9
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|17
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|11
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|12
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|14
|13
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|15
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12
|16
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|11
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|10
|18
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|10
|19
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|9
|21
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|22
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|24
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|25
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|26
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|27
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|28
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|30
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5
|32
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|4
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|36
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|37
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|38
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|39
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|40
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|41
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|42
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|43
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|44
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|45
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|46
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|47
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|48
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|49
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|50
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|51
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|52
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2
|53
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2
|54
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|55
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|56
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|57
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1
|59
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|60
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|1
|62
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1
|63
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|58:14:14
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|9:46
|4
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:50
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:00
|6
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:55
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:02
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|35:59
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|36:43
|10
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|37:58
|11
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:37
|12
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:27
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:02:06
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:05:00
|15
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:05:57
|16
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:27:26
|17
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:38:48
|18
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:38:52
|19
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:29
|20
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:45:26
|21
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:58
|22
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:53:34
|23
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:55:47
|24
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:01:24
|25
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:04:16
|26
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|2:06:15
|27
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:09:18
|28
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10:24
|29
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:12:24
|30
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:21:06
|31
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:24:53
|32
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:14
|33
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|2:35:42
|34
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:36:08
|35
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:36:15
|36
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|2:39:06
|37
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2:42:44
|38
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|2:43:51
|39
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|2:44:38
|40
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:46:35
|41
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2:51:42
|42
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09:02
|43
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:10:53
|44
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|3:11:26
|45
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:25:02
|46
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:31:26
|47
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|3:38:41
|48
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:53:29
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|173:42:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|28:50
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:31
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:43
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:00
|6
|Bahrain Merida
|2:04:32
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09:48
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:12:46
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|2:16:16
|10
|Team Sunweb
|2:17:59
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:20:01
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:23:02
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|2:31:30
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:35:44
|15
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:37:55
|16
|EF Education First
|2:40:16
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59:20
|18
|Team INEOS
|3:03:28
|19
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:08:44
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:24:51
|21
|Burgos-BH
|5:14:44
|22
|CCC Team
|5:46:29
