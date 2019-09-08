LATEST STORIES

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Vuelta a España stage 15: American Sepp Kuss takes stunning solo victory, Primoz Roglic retains lead

Sepp Kuss launches lone strike on final climb to power to victory, Primoz Roglic and Alejandro Valverde grow their gap on GC contenders.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) launched a long-range move on the final climb of the day to power to victory at the Vuelta a España on Sunday.

The Coloradan rider attacked with seven kilometers to go after being in the breakaway that formed early in the day. He held off a chase from Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos), who finished second and third respectively, 39 seconds back.

After taking an dominating win at the Tour of Utah in 2018 but having a disappointing performance in the Giro d’Italia this May, the powerful stage victory is an impressive breakthrough for the youngster.

“It’s pretty big I guess,” said Kuss of his first grand tour stage win. “It hasn’t quite sunk in. It was a pretty incredible stage.”

Kuss’s American teammate Neilson Powless said: “Sepp’s a buddy of mine, and we knew he was climbing well, and I’m so stoked he got an opportunity today because he really deserves it. We are all committed to doing all we can to help Primoz [Roglic] win this race, but at the same time the team gave him the freedom and he was able to capitalize on it and ran away with it.”

Once Kuss got going in his attack over the steep gradients of the summit finish, there was no stopping him. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Further down the finishing climb of the Puerto del Acebo, the GC group blew apart, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) coming to the line together, 2:14 down on the winner. Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana) came in as a pair, 41 seconds behind them.

The loser from the GC contenders was Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was dropped midway up the climb and shipped over 90 seconds to Roglic and Valverde, who extend their lead in the top two steps of the podium.

Roglic’s lead over Valverde remains at 2:25, but the Slovenian has extended his gap to countryman Pogacar to 3:42, Lopez to 3:59, and Quintana to 5:09. Rafal Majka (Bora Hansgrohe) retains his sixth spot on GC at 7:14.

The 155km stage featured four category 1 climbs, including a summit finish grind up the Puerto del Acebo, a tough 8km climb averaging 9.7 percent gradient, but featuring several pitches far steeper.

Kuss got himself into a 15-man break that established itself on the second climb of the day, which also included Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team), and American Lawson Craddock (EF-Education First).

By the time the race was hitting the lower slopes of the third climb of the day, with 60km of the stage to go, the break was together still with over three minutes advantage, and by the base of the final ascent of the day, they had nearly five minutes on the GC group.

The break splintered on the approach to the final climb, with Vasil Kiryienka (Ineos) and Sergio Sametier (Euskadi-Basque Country) going off the front. Kuss attacked with seven 7km to go and rode through both Kiryienka and Sametier, and with 5km to go, had grown a gap of 30 seconds over Geoghegan Hart and Guerreiro, who chased together as a pair, having also been in the day’s break.

The American continued to ride strong through the steep final pitch of the climb, extending his gap on the two chasers. As he entered the final straight, he had the time to enjoy his first grand tour win, high-fiving the crowd in the final straight, winning by 39 seconds.

“That’s what makes the Vuelta so special, the passion and being so close to the fans,” said Kuss. “Also on your bad days, when you’re 30 minutes behind the winner, they’re still cheering you and supporting you.”

American Powless was one of the Jumbo-Visma team that controlled the race for red jersey Roglic. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Behind Kuss and the breakaway, the peloton came into the steep slopes of the final climb together after Jumbo-Visma had set the pace all day, with Tony Martin doing the majority of the work. The steep opening gradients soon lined out the group, with all the GC contenders coming to the front. Valverde was the first to attack with 6km to go, with Roglic jumping straight on his wheel. Behind them, none of their GC rivals attempted to chase.

With Roglic and Valverde working together well, they distanced the chase group of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Pogcar, Quintana, Lopez, and Majka. Quintana didn’t last long as the Astana pair set the tempo in the chase, and dropped off the back with 4km to go.

Lopez and Pogacar eventually went clear of their group, and rather than working together to chase down Roglic and Valverde, started attacking each other as they fought for third place on the GC. The red jersey and his rival continued working well all the way to the line, and finished together, 41 seconds up on Lopez and Pogacar, who also came in as a pair.

“Roglic and I had a bit of an understanding, and we worked together,” said Valverde after the stage. “Taking 40 seconds [on Lopez and Pogacar] is important and those are a good 40 seconds.”

Valverde now has a 1:17 buffer on third place Pogacar.

“It was a nice day for the team,” said Roglic, when asked about Kuss’s win and his GC position. “We can again be happy, but there are some really hard days to come, so we still need to be focussed.”

Kuss will be offered the chance to show what makes him one of the most promising American riders of his generation on Monday’s stage, which is another super-hard mountain test with a long grinding summit finish that is certainly one of the hard days Roglic is conscious of.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 15 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4:19:04
2GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin0:39
3GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS0:40
4RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias0:53
5PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:49
6O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2:05
7CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2:11
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:14
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
10ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal2:48
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team2:55
12POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:03
14MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe3:13
15IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team3:29
16KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb3:50
17QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
19HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
20EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04
21KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10
22FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
23JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale4:23
24HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal4:25
25NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
26NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott5:42
27GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
28FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
29HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:22
30CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott6:40
31BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6:48
32EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo6:54
33STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo7:02
34TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida7:30
35CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH8:24
36POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe8:40
37POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
38LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
39KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
40POWER RobertTeam Sunweb8:44
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb9:03
42VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH9:15
43DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:27
44BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10:07
45GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott10:40
46GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
47GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma12:04
48SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
49RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
50KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
51SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias13:04
52ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team13:18
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team13:20
54MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
55KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS14:44
56ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida15:01
57DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale16:05
58GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
59SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ,,
60BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
61CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team16:39
62FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
63BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
64BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
65BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
66IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
67MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
68DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
69ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
70POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
71CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
72VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
73DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
74LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
75CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
76OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
77ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
78PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
79MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
80HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
81BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
82HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
83GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
84VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
85TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
86MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
87HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
88STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
89ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:01
90PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb18:19
91HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott18:45
92SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
93DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
94OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
95PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
96HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
97ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
98CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
99ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
100VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team19:38
101ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step19:58
102CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
103PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
104CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
105DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
106KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
107BARTA WillCCC Team,,
108MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
109STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
110BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
111VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
112DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
113MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH20:13
114EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
115JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
116SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
117MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
118TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
119BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
120NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida21:01
121VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data21:11
122FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin21:12
123ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:21
124BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
125VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal21:28
126DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe22:07
127KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
128BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott22:29
129CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates22:38
130MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
131MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma24:38
132BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
133HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
134BERNAS PawełCCC Team26:05
135BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin26:39
136TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates26:56
137SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
138ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
139SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
140KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin27:06
141RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH27:51
142CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH,,
143SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin27:59
144SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ,,
145ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ,,
146MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates28:09
147REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
148BICO NunoBurgos-BH,,
149THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo28:47
150BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe29:25
151ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
152LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
153WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal,,
154DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo29:50
155WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
156GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates29:52
157RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
158ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
159SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 58:10:32
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:25
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:42
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team3:59
5QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team5:09
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe7:14
7EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:08
8KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb9:15
9HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal9:44
10PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida11:39
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education First13:28
12NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott14:58
13TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida15:14
14IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team16:06
15SOLER MarcMovistar Team16:16
16GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin16:32
17KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step18:42
18CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott18:51
19FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ22:37
20FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team22:41
21BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma36:04
22GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma36:12
23STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo37:57
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma38:44
25BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale39:06
26O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data39:41
27RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias40:25
28GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data41:40
29EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo43:19
30LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale44:35
31POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma50:09
32TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb52:11
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team58:15
34RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:48
35BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:06:13
36NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin1:07:32
37GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:07:42
38GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:08:42
39BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:09:15
40ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:09:16
41MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:09:39
42HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:11:40
43MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data1:16:08
44HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16:27
45POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:20:27
46GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1:20:40
47CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First1:24:41
48GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:58
49BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:27:54
50PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:29:21
51KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:29:31
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:29:35
53DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS1:30:05
54HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS1:30:58
55FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:31:08
56VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:31:50
57ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:35:25
58ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:36:45
59HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott1:37:53
60LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:38:56
61IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:40:59
62ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:42:27
63CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin1:42:30
64PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:42:34
65OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:43:25
66PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:43:38
67JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:47:11
68POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:47:32
69ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:49:08
70CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:50:47
71MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:50:56
72KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
73MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:52:22
74CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:52:36
75ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:54:15
76GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:55:40
77CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:55:56
78VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:56:07
79ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:56:45
80ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:57:16
81FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:57:56
82HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:58:37
83VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:59:06
84CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:59:29
85MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ1:59:46
86PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:00:33
87BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:05:06
88BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:07:58
89ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:08:36
90DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data2:09:57
91DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:11:07
92DOULL OwainTeam INEOS2:11:23
93SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott2:13:00
94KOCH JonasCCC Team2:13:21
95ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:13:22
96SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:13:48
97VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:13:58
98VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:14:06
99SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:16:06
100LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:16:24
101DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale2:16:26
102CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:18:55
103MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:20:14
104SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin2:22:07
105BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:23:00
106CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:24:48
107ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:48
108SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott2:26:58
109BOL JetseBurgos-BH2:27:17
110STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2:28:35
111TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:29:56
112PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida2:30:55
113MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:31:11
114EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2:33:10
115MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:35:23
116BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:36:55
117BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott2:39:10
118NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida2:39:24
119CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39:37
120BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:39:39
121PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:39:50
122SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:39:57
123KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:40:21
124STANNARD IanTeam INEOS2:40:25
125ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida2:41:41
126DOCKER MitchellEF Education First2:42:41
127TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data2:42:48
128DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe2:43:00
129VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data2:45:54
130BARTA WillCCC Team2:46:26
131CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2:47:30
132VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team2:47:33
133BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:47:53
134OWEN LoganEF Education First2:48:20
135DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo2:48:45
136HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida2:50:00
137SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:50:17
138KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS2:54:45
139POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2:55:24
140WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal2:56:41
141THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:56:44
142REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo3:01:28
143KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin3:02:59
144RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH3:03:03
145SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ3:05:03
146ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:11:13
147JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step3:12:44
148GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:14:35
149SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team3:15:08
150WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb3:17:13
151RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:34
152BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe3:18:55
153MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3:21:16
154BERNAS PawełCCC Team3:23:35
155MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates3:28:44
156ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe3:30:49
157TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates3:35:08
158BICO NunoBurgos-BH3:42:23
159HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma3:57:11
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma117
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates90
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team82
4QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team82
5BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe70
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team56
7ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team45
9VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal44
10GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin43
11LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale40
12ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb39
13CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First39
14TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida37
15RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step36
16JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step34
17LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA33
18KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma32
19MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe32
20SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ31
21ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias29
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
23GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step25
24VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale25
25BOL JetseBurgos-BH24
26KOCH JonasCCC Team24
27HIGUITA SergioEF Education First23
28GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS23
29BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias23
30THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo23
31SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team23
32CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step22
33BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22
34ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
35OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team21
36RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias20
37ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ20
38KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb19
39PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida19
40MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH18
41HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
42GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates18
43BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17
44GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale17
45NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
46O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data15
47HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott15
48GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14
49ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team14
50BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data14
51IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team13
52DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS12
53ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step12
54CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12
55BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale12
56PADUN MarkBahrain Merida12
57GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott11
58ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal10
59GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data10
60POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe10
61BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma9
62DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9
63IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team9
64WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal8
65EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
66HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal8
67FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin8
68LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ8
69BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team8
70DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo8
71DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7
72GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6
73MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First6
74HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
75CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates6
76BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale5
77MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo5
78SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
79SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
80RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH4
81KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
82STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo4
83ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4
84TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
85KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin3
86WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb3
87TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2
88DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale2
89STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2
90CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2
91KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS2
92BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1
93JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1
94PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1
95MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1
96HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH32
2BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale30
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates25
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team22
5HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates21
6SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias20
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma20
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team17
9POELS WoutTeam INEOS17
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
11BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias16
12GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS14
13HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma12
15GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin12
16BOL JetseBurgos-BH11
17QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team10
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida10
19NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin10
20O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data9
21LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale9
22SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias8
23ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
24GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step7
25DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7
26ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal7
27GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott6
28LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6
29STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
30WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal5
31BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias5
32FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4
33CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First4
34IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team4
35BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
36HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott3
37VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3
38MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3
39GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3
40PADUN MarkBahrain Merida3
41MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal3
42LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
43ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
44TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida2
45RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2
46POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma2
47BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2
48VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2
49OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
50ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
51CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
52PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2
53CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2
54MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
55BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
56JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1
57GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1
58ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1
59FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
60DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale1
61KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS1
62POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1
63RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 58:14:14
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:17
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education First9:46
4GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin12:50
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:00
6FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ18:55
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35:02
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data35:59
9RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias36:43
10GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data37:58
11EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo39:37
12POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma46:27
13RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:02:06
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:05:00
15MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:05:57
16FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:27:26
17CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin1:38:48
18PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:38:52
19JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:43:29
20ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:45:26
21GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:51:58
22ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:53:34
23CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:55:47
24BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:01:24
25BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:04:16
26DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data2:06:15
27SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott2:09:18
28VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:10:24
29SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:12:24
30CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:21:06
31STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2:24:53
32TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:14
33NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida2:35:42
34PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:36:08
35SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:36:15
36TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data2:39:06
37BARTA WillCCC Team2:42:44
38VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team2:43:51
39OWEN LoganEF Education First2:44:38
40SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:46:35
41POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2:51:42
42JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09:02
43GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:10:53
44SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team3:11:26
45MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates3:25:02
46TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates3:31:26
47BICO NunoBurgos-BH3:38:41
48HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma3:53:29
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 173:42:40
2Astana Pro Team28:50
3Team Jumbo-Visma45:31
4Mitchelton-Scott1:31:43
5AG2R La Mondiale1:43:00
6Bahrain Merida2:04:32
7Trek - Segafredo2:09:48
8Euskadi Basque Country - Murias2:12:46
9Team Dimension Data2:16:16
10Team Sunweb2:17:59
11Team Katusha Alpecin2:20:01
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:23:02
13Lotto Soudal2:31:30
14BORA - hansgrohe2:35:44
15UAE-Team Emirates2:37:55
16EF Education First2:40:16
17Groupama - FDJ2:59:20
18Team INEOS3:03:28
19Deceuninck - Quick Step3:08:44
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:24:51
21Burgos-BH5:14:44
22CCC Team5:46:29

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.