PYSO: Worlds time trial recap and road race preview

Bobby & Gus recap the time trial events from the 2019 world championships and give their insight and predictions for the road races this weekend.

The world championships are going off in Yorkshire, England, and Bobby Julich and Gus Morton are fired up!

In this episode of PYSO, the guys cover:

-Chloé Dygert Owen headlines great performances by Team USA

-Rohan Dennis rides blacked-out BMC to TT gold

-Quinn Simmons takes junior rainbow stripes

-UCI announce Esports Worlds on Zwift in 2020

-And more

Got questions for Bobby and Gus? Send them over to SuperFan@VeloNews.com. If they answer your question you’ll get a pair of PYSO socks.