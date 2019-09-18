PYSO: the Vuelta wraps ups, plus Canadian WorldTour races, and Tour of Britain

Bobby Julich and Gus Morton get you up to speed on what went down in the final week of the Vuelta a España, the Canadian WorldTour races, and the Tour of Britain.

Bobby and Gus weigh in on the final week of La Vuelta 2019, talk about the winners and losers from the Quebec & Montreal World Tour races.

Episode Highlights

* Mathieu van der Poel dominates at Tour of Britain

* Michael Matthews & Greg Van Avermaet shine in Canada

* Brailsford surgery

* Froome wants to race in 2019

* Katusha & Israel Cycling Academy merger

* Slovenia dominates La Vuelta with Primoz Roglic & Tadej Pogačar

