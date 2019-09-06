PYSO: Mid-race Vuelta, rider transfers and mountain bike worlds

Bobby Julich and Gus Morton recap the first week of La Vuelta and the latest happenings across the world of pro cycling.

E-bike world championships? Is that a thing? It sure is, and Bobby and Gus dig in on that, plus:

The highs and lows of the first week at La Vuelta a España

The Tour of Germany

Contract news on Vincenzo Nibali, Elia Viviani, Philippe Gilbert, Tom Dumoulin, Victor Campenaerts, Mikel Landa, Dan Martin and US rider Brandon McNulty

Got questions for Bobby and Gus? Send them over to SuperFan@VeloNews.com. If they answer your question on the podcast you’ll get hooked up with a sweet pair of PYSO socks.

This week’s episode of PYSO is supported by Saris, makers of car racks, bike infrastructure and bike trainers. Saris is committed to making their products in Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Learn more at: bit.ly/SarisPYSO

