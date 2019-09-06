PYSO: Mid-race Vuelta, rider transfers and mountain bike worlds
E-bike world championships? Is that a thing? It sure is, and Bobby and Gus dig in on that, plus:
- The highs and lows of the first week at La Vuelta a España
- The Tour of Germany
- Contract news on Vincenzo Nibali, Elia Viviani, Philippe Gilbert, Tom Dumoulin, Victor Campenaerts, Mikel Landa, Dan Martin and US rider Brandon McNulty
