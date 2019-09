Pro training camp – Collegiate All Stars style

A crash course in team building, altitude acclimatization and motorpacing mixed in with shared meals and philosophy.

Allen Lim has trained numerous Olympians and Tour de France riders, but during one week in August Lim brought in Olympians and Tour de France riders to help him train six of the best collegiate women in the country. Motorpacing, mountain days and dance parties ensued. Watch the latest episode of Beyond Limits to see what went down.