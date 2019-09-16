Beyond Limits: How to make rice cakes for cycling

Allen Lim's friends have been eating his rice cakes for years - during the Tour de France, the Olympics and on weekend rides. Here's how you can make them at home.

Dr Allen Lim has made thousands and thousands of rice cakes for cyclists, be they Tour de France teams or weekend warriors. Here, he walks you through the process so you can make your own ride food.

From sweet to savory, mild to wild, there are endless variations on rice cake flavors. But here is the recipe for Allen’s original rice cakes, with bacon and eggs.

As you can see in the video, Allen isn’t afraid to add or subtract ingredients based on what sounds good, or what he has on hand. For instance, in this video he substitutes maple syrup for brown sugar.

Allen also demonstrates how to roll the rice cakes in foil parchment paper for easy transport and use on the bike.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups uncooked Calrose or other medium-grain “sticky” rice

1.5 cups water

8 ounces bacon

4 eggs

2 tablespoons liquid amino acids or low-sodium soy sauce

brown sugar

salt

grated parmesan (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine rice and water in a rice cooked.

2. While rice is cooking, chop up bacon before frying, then fry in a medium sauté pan. When crispy, drain off fat and soak up excess fat with paper towels.

3. Beat the eggs in a small bowl and then scramble on high heat in the sauté pan. Don’t worry about overcooking the eggs as they’ll break up easily when mixed with the rice.

4. In a large bowl or in the rice cooker bowl, combine the cooked rice, bacon, and scrambled eggs. Add liquid amino acids or soy sauce and sugar to taste. After mixing, press into an 8- or 9-inch square baking pan to about 1.5-inch thickness. Top with more brown sugar, salt to taste, and grated parmesan, if desired.

5. Cut and wrap individual cakes. Makes about 10 rice cakes.

