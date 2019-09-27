Fast Talk podcast, ep. 84: Pro training tips with George Bennett

In episode 84, we sit down with George Bennett of the Jumbo-Visma WorldTour team to discuss the many things he's learned about training, peaking, and planning your season.

In episode 84, we sit down with George Bennett of the Jumbo-Visma WorldTour team to discuss the many things he's learned about training, peaking, and planning your season.

A few episodes back, Trevor and I interviewed George Bennett of Jumbo-Visma, who at one point was sitting fourth at this year’s Tour de France. At the time, we talked with George about the importance of recovery and adaptation.

In the course of that conversation, we talked with George about how he was managing his recovery from the Tour de France to get ready for the Vuelta a España. That lead to an entire conversation about how George trains, and his tips for hitting peak form. Ultimately, we decided to make it a separate episode.

Today, we cover:

First, something that is fascinating but probably won’t help many of us: how to complete two consecutive grand tours.

Second, the training approach that George has found works for him. While many of his teammates need high intensity work, George does very little, and focuses primarily on long endurance rides. But he emphasizes that the method that works for you is highly individual.

We discuss if George’s approach is appropriate for amateur riders, or if we should focus more on intensity. Bennett points out that different work can lead to very different strengths and weaknesses.

Next, we have a long talk about the importance of eating enough and keeping your glycogen stocked up.

Finally, George offers a final word on having the confidence to rest, and to not take your training too seriously.

Along with George, we hear from Grant Holicky, formerly of Apex Coaching when this interview was conducted, and now with Forever Endurance Coaching. Grant addresses how to time your season, particularly as an amateur rider.

