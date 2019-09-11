VN Podcast: Kate Courtney interview, plus Vuelta action and pro cycling’s generation next

We catch up with Kate Courtney to discuss her World Cup overall title; plus analysis from the Vuelta a España, Sepp Kuss's thrilling stage win, and pro cycling's young stars.

Kate Courtney just became the first American in 17 years to win the XC mountain bike World Cup. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we catch up with Courtney to talk about her dream season.

Before talking to Courtney, Fred Dreier and Andrew Hood team up to discuss the action at the Vuelta a España, including the thrilling stage victory by American Sepp Kuss, a regular on the pod. What were the tactical decision that led Kuss to win? What does his victory tell us about Jumbo-Visma’s attitude toward its younger racers?

Then, Andy discusses the generational shift currently happening in the UCI WorldTour, with young riders like Tadej Pogacar, Egan Bernal, and Remco Evenepoel all surging to the forefront of pro cycling. This dynamic bucks tradition in pro cycling, where young riders often needed to pay their dues before being given the opportunity to win.

Finally, we hear from American Lawson Craddock, who has become one of the most aggressive riders in this year’s Vuelta a España. Craddock has spent the entire race attacking into breakaways.

