VN Podcast: Dygert Owen’s big win, Sagan vs. Van der Poel, Marianne Vos interview

On this week's podcast we discuss Chloé Dygert Owen's championship ride. Then, we hear from Marianne Vos, and discuss Peter Sagan vs. Mathieu van der Poel.

Chloé Dygert Owen just smashed the women’s world time trial championships to win her first elite world title on the road. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Fred and Andy discuss the historical significance of Dygert Owen’s win, and explain her backstory.

The road course is similar to the stage used by the Tour de France in 2014. How do we see the race playing out on the hilly course? Will it be a breakaway or a sprint at the finish in Harrogate?

Then, the worlds road race is shaping up to be a battle between Peter Sagan and Mathieu van der Poel. There’s more riding on this race than just the world title. Is Sagan still pro cycling’s biggest name, or has van der Poel stolen his thunder?

Finally, we check in with Dutchwoman Marianne Vos, the most accomplished rider of her generation. Vos is the favorite to win the women’s road race on Sunday, and we discuss Vos’s amazing 2019 campaign and her quest to win a third elite road title.

