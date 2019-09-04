VN Podcast: Can Primoz Roglic hang on at the Vuelta? Plus, Kiel Reijnen and Ben King

The Vuelta a España heads into its mountainous second week, and we're left to wonder if Primoz Roglic can hold onto the lead. Plus, Americans Ben King and Kiel Reijnen take us inside the Vuelta.

The Vuelta a España has heated up in its second week, with a zany mountain stage in Andorra and a decisive individual time trial. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Andy Hood and Fred Dreier analyze the action from the decisive stages, and look ahead at the storylines to follow through the race’s second half.

Can Primoz Roglic survive the brutal third week of the race? Will Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez bombard Jumbo-Visma with searing attacks? What does Roglic’s effort at the Giro d’Italia tell us about his strengths and his weaknesses?

Plus, we hear from two Americans in the race: Kiel Reijnen and Ben King. Kiel takes us through the rain-soaked stage 9, and Ben replays his thrilling victories from the 2018 Vuelta.

