Bonus VN Podcast: Andrew Bernstein on surviving a hit-and-run

On this bonus podcast, we hear from Andrew Bernstein, who survived a hit-and-run incident in July, and is beginning a road to recovery at Craig Hospital in Denver.

No sponsor. No intro music. For this bonus episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we have an interview with Andrew Benstein, who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in July.

Andrew is a longtime racer and a veteran of the U.S. cycling industry. On July 20 he was riding home from the velodrome in Boulder, Colorado when he was struck by a van and left for dead in a ditch. Andrew suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, and was saved by a good samaritan who saw him on the side of the road, and a team of doctors and trauma specialists at several Denver-area hospitals.

Andrew takes us through his harrowing story, and shares his perspective on cycling, road safety, and his new outlook on life.