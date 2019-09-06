Bonus VN Podcast: Andrew Bernstein on surviving a hit-and-run
No sponsor. No intro music. For this bonus episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we have an interview with Andrew Benstein, who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in July.
Andrew is a longtime racer and a veteran of the U.S. cycling industry. On July 20 he was riding home from the velodrome in Boulder, Colorado when he was struck by a van and left for dead in a ditch. Andrew suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, and was saved by a good samaritan who saw him on the side of the road, and a team of doctors and trauma specialists at several Denver-area hospitals.
Andrew takes us through his harrowing story, and shares his perspective on cycling, road safety, and his new outlook on life.