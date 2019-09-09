Want to join our team? VeloNews is hiring

Pocket Outdoor Media is looking for an experienced self-starter to join the VeloNews editorial team as a full-time digital editor.

Digital Editor of VeloNews: Pocket Outdoor Media LLC — Boulder, Colorado

Pocket Outdoor Media, parent company of VeloNews, is seeking an experienced editor with news writing and editing skills to join the VeloNews editorial staff full-time in our Boulder, CO headquarters. The digital editor is in charge of editing written stories for both content and style, and then posting them on velonews.com. The digital editor also writes breaking news posts, race recaps, feature stories, and op-eds, among other types of written content. Additionally the digital editor manages VeloNews’s social media platforms, and may be asked to contribute to VeloNews’s other platforms, including podcasts, video, and our print magazine.

Key responsibilities include:

Manage VeloNews’s social media feeds across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Write race recaps, breaking news posts, feature stories, and other types of written content on tight deadline

Conduct interviews with athletes, team directors, brand representatives, and other cycling sources

Help produce podcasts and videos

Stay abreast of current developments in pro cycling and cycling tech

Occasional travel to races and industry events in North America and abroad

What you need to succeed in this role:

2-5 years of experience in journalism, digital media, and editing, plus bachelor’s or advanced degree in journalism or related field

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and deadline-driven newsroom

Ability to report and write on tight deadline

Strong knowledge of grammar, punctuation, and AP style

Ability to manage multiple tasks and work well with others

Experience working with WordPress, and familiarity with basic audio and video editing software

Basic appreciation for cycling, endurance sports, and sports journalism

To Apply:

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to Fred Dreier at fdreier@velonews.com.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.