Want to join our team? VeloNews is hiring
Digital Editor of VeloNews: Pocket Outdoor Media LLC — Boulder, Colorado
Pocket Outdoor Media, parent company of VeloNews, is seeking an experienced editor with news writing and editing skills to join the VeloNews editorial staff full-time in our Boulder, CO headquarters. The digital editor is in charge of editing written stories for both content and style, and then posting them on velonews.com. The digital editor also writes breaking news posts, race recaps, feature stories, and op-eds, among other types of written content. Additionally the digital editor manages VeloNews’s social media platforms, and may be asked to contribute to VeloNews’s other platforms, including podcasts, video, and our print magazine.
Key responsibilities include:
- Manage VeloNews’s social media feeds across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
- Write race recaps, breaking news posts, feature stories, and other types of written content on tight deadline
- Conduct interviews with athletes, team directors, brand representatives, and other cycling sources
- Help produce podcasts and videos
- Stay abreast of current developments in pro cycling and cycling tech
- Occasional travel to races and industry events in North America and abroad
What you need to succeed in this role:
- 2-5 years of experience in journalism, digital media, and editing, plus bachelor’s or advanced degree in journalism or related field
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and deadline-driven newsroom
- Ability to report and write on tight deadline
- Strong knowledge of grammar, punctuation, and AP style
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and work well with others
- Experience working with WordPress, and familiarity with basic audio and video editing software
- Basic appreciation for cycling, endurance sports, and sports journalism
To Apply:
Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to Fred Dreier at fdreier@velonews.com.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.