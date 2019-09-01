Vuelta a España stage 9: Tadej Pogačar wins a chaotic, stormy, high-mountain stage in Andorra
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) rode away from a stellar fleet of climbers and GC riders to win the punchy, mountain-packed stage in Andorra on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España.
The 20-year-old Slovenian, the youngest rider in the race, bided his time as the four GC riders piled attacks on each other, before riding his way through several of them to take a 23-second win over Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who moves into the red jersey.
The final 5 kilometers of the race was set on the hail-drenched, high altitude grind to Cortals d’Encamp, and saw Miguel Ángel López (Astana) crash on the stormy roads and finish 1:01 down, having attacked throughout the final phase of the race. Conversely, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who was isolated through much of the finale, also hit the deck in the finale before rallying to take third place, making it a Slovenian one-three on the podium.
Roglic came to the line with Alejandro Valverde on his wheel, and having briefly looked at risk of losing time, managed to limit his losses to Quintana to just 25 seconds.
With López’s time-loss, the GC shuffles again, with Roglic now six seconds behind Quintana, and Lopez third, 17 seconds behind. Valverde sits in fourth at 20 seconds.
“This was incredible,” said Pogačar. “I was looking at [this stage] since the race started. When I looked at the weather yesterday and saw there would be rain, I was pleased, for me it’s quite good. I followed the attacks and then on the gravel section, just went full gas, and from there it just went great.”
The 99.4km stage featured five categorized climbs, two of which peaked at just under 2,000 meters, and the final grind to the finish at Cortals D’Encamp topping out at 2,095m. As if the 3,400m ascent in such short a stage wasn’t enough, a 4km gravel section in the final 15km added something extra for riders to think about.
With the race pointing uphill from the gun, attacks flew from kilometer zero. Two large groups formed on the road on the first climb, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) going solo for several kilometers.
It wasn’t until the second pass, the HC Coll de la Gallina, that the race calmed and a breakaway settled, with around 30 riders going up front, including Jakob Fuglsang and Gorka Izagirre for Astana, Antonio Pedrero and Marc Soler of Movistar, and Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, and Neilson Powless of Jumbo-Visma.
The GC group of Pogačar, López, Valverde, Roglic, and Quintana was around 5 minutes back, and was driven at a fierce pace by Movistar and then Astana. The intensity dropped many, including red jersey Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Estaban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) just as the Colombian suffered an unfortunate mechanical.
With the pace so high, Chaves struggled to bridge back across, even with the help of a teammate, and was left chasing, several minutes behind his GC rivals.
The final phase of the day was made up of three consecutive climbs, split up by short plateaus, including the brief stretch of gravel. The back-to-back passes made for over 22km of almost constant climbing.
A group of three made up of Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data) and Geoghegan Hart went clear of the breakaway and started the climbs out front, with the GC group around three minutes behind the lead trio.
A flurry of attacks went in the GC group at the bottom of the climb, with López and Valverde repeatedly accelerating. López eventually made a move stick, and bridged to Astana teammate Fuglsang, who had been in the break. The pair soon started growing a gap over the GC group, which was now down to seven riders, with the Movistar pair, Pogacar, and Roglic still together. Despite briefly bridging to Kuss from the breakaway before the young American was dropped, Roglic was isolated, and had to weather successive attacks from Valverde and Quintana.
As the race moved toward the tricky gravel section that fell before the final climb to the finish line, the thunderstorms that had been threatening all day long broke, and golf-ball sized rain soon turned into hail.
The Astana pair of López and Fuglsang soon built a gap of nearly one minute on the GC group, and they soon latched onto the back of the lead group of around 12 riders, which had come back together after O’Connor, Geoghegan Hart, and Bouchard’s move was caught.
With 5km to go, Valverde and Quintana dropped Roglic, who had been clipped by a race motorbike in the poor visibility bad weather, and they joined López and the lead bunch, which included Movistar man Soler.
Just as the Movistar leaders looked to have gained a vital support man, the domestique attacked and gained ground to lead the race, before visibly showing his anger at being told to wait for Quintana, who accelerated from the group to bridge across to him. Meanwhile, López had also crashed and was off the back of the GC group.
With Quintana going off alone having used up Soler, Pogačar attacked, and went past Quintana to go into the lead of the race.
Roglic rallied as the weather improved, and started storming past the riders up the road, distancing López, and then catching Valverde.
Quintana went off in solo pursuit of Pogačar, leaving his teammate Valverde marking Roglic, who continued to time trial his way to the top of the climb. Despite a strong chase from Quintana, Pogačar’s attack was so fearsome that the 20-year-old soon gained 20 seconds, and held strong to the finish line to take a win in his first grand tour.
The peloton takes a well-earned rest day tomorrow, before heading to France for a 36.2km time trial in Pau on Tuesday. As the only individual time trial of the race, the test could play a large part in the story of the GC battle. Having held off so many attacks from the climbers today, Roglic is in a strong position to take the red jersey after the time trial thanks to his proven strength against the clock.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 9 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:58:09
|2
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|5
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:57
|6
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|0:59
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|1:01
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:38
|11
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46
|12
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:02
|13
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08
|14
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|15
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|16
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:48
|17
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:02
|18
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:23
|19
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:58
|20
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:17
|21
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|4:25
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:43
|25
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:12
|26
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:58
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6:06
|28
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|6:10
|30
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:54
|31
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:27
|32
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|8:31
|33
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|34
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:34
|35
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|10:04
|36
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|11:12
|37
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|12:24
|38
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:55
|39
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13:21
|40
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|13:52
|41
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13:57
|43
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|44
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|45
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|46
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15:22
|47
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|16:04
|48
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:14
|49
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:19
|50
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|17:01
|51
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|17:25
|52
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:47
|53
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|17:49
|54
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:17
|55
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|18:55
|56
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:28
|57
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|20:35
|58
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|21:52
|59
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|60
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|61
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|22:10
|62
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|63
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|23:07
|64
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|25:12
|65
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|66
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|67
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|68
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|69
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|70
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|71
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|72
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|74
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|75
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|76
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|77
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|78
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:58
|79
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:20
|80
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|27:18
|81
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|28:22
|82
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|83
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|84
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|85
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|86
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|87
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|88
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|28:32
|89
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:53
|90
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:59
|91
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|92
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|93
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|94
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|29:23
|95
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|96
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|97
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|98
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|99
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|100
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|101
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|102
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|103
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|104
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|105
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|106
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|30:41
|107
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|108
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|109
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|31:13
|110
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:25
|111
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|112
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|113
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|114
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|115
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|116
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|117
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|118
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|119
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|121
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|122
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|123
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|124
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|125
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|126
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|127
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|128
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|129
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|130
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|131
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|132
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|,,
|133
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|134
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|135
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|136
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|137
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|138
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|139
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|140
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|141
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|142
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|143
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|144
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|145
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|146
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|147
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|148
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|149
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|150
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:43
|151
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:46
|152
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:09
|153
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|154
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|,,
|155
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|33:11
|156
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:21
|157
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|33:32
|158
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:44
|159
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|160
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|161
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|162
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|163
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|34:07
|164
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:12
|165
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|166
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|35:18:18
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|3
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|4
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:20
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:42
|6
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46
|7
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:21
|8
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|3:53
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|4:46
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:19
|12
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|6:23
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|6:41
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:51
|15
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:07
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|10:03
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10:17
|18
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|12:21
|19
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:29
|20
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|12:57
|21
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:23
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|13:50
|23
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:19
|24
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:39
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:08
|26
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:38
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:40
|28
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|23:56
|29
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:42
|30
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:38
|31
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:50
|32
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|29:55
|33
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:26
|34
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|30:53
|35
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:04
|36
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|31:30
|37
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|31:38
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|32:21
|39
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|32:44
|40
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|34:06
|41
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:17
|42
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:01
|43
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|38:59
|44
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|40:08
|45
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|40:23
|46
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40:46
|47
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:44
|48
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|45:47
|49
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|45:56
|50
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|46:03
|51
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|46:55
|52
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|48:38
|53
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|49:36
|54
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:04
|55
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|51:14
|56
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:31
|57
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|51:51
|58
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:38
|59
|PARDILLA Sergio
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52:46
|60
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53:23
|61
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:26
|62
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:49
|63
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|55:53
|64
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:53
|65
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|57:37
|66
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:02
|67
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|59:16
|68
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:48
|69
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:00:52
|70
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:02:28
|71
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:32
|72
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:10
|73
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:05:26
|74
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:53
|75
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:17
|76
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|1:07:35
|77
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|1:07:50
|78
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:56
|79
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:58
|80
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:34
|81
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:09:03
|82
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:54
|83
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09:57
|84
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:59
|85
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:55
|86
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:11:08
|87
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:11:19
|88
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:45
|89
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:09
|90
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:15:34
|91
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:55
|92
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:16:16
|93
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17:44
|94
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:17:47
|95
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19:09
|96
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|1:19:24
|97
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:19:32
|98
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:19:36
|99
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:19:52
|100
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:17
|101
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:18
|102
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|1:20:29
|103
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:20:48
|104
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:49
|105
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:22:53
|106
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24:28
|107
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:24:36
|108
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:25:14
|109
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:27:12
|110
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27:45
|111
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:28:26
|112
|GONÇALVES Domingos
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:28:41
|113
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1:29:52
|114
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:04
|115
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|1:31:09
|116
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32:30
|117
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:33:25
|118
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:27
|119
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33:49
|120
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:34:59
|121
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|122
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:35:12
|123
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:37
|124
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|1:37:48
|125
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:38:04
|126
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:17
|127
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|1:38:42
|128
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|1:38:51
|129
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:39:25
|130
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39:27
|131
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|1:39:29
|132
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40:02
|133
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|1:40:24
|134
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|1:40:52
|135
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:42:20
|136
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|1:43:48
|137
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:44:26
|138
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:44:34
|139
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|1:44:45
|140
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|1:45:04
|141
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|1:46:57
|142
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:01
|143
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain Merida
|1:47:54
|144
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:48:30
|145
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49:28
|146
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50:12
|147
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|1:53:08
|148
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:33
|149
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:54:10
|150
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:54:18
|151
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|1:56:02
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:56:28
|153
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57:06
|154
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:57:11
|155
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:17
|156
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:58:43
|157
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:59:58
|158
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|2:00:23
|159
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:03:39
|160
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06:50
|161
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08:09
|162
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|2:13:48
|163
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:14:37
|164
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15:16
|165
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2:16:04
|166
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:35:54
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|70
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|58
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56
|5
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|40
|7
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|30
|9
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|27
|10
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27
|11
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|12
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|13
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|24
|14
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|22
|15
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|16
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|17
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|18
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|19
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|20
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|21
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|22
|SARREAU Marc
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|23
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|17
|24
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|16
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|26
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|16
|27
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|28
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|29
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|15
|30
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|31
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|15
|32
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|33
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|35
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|13
|36
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|37
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|13
|38
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|12
|39
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|40
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|41
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|43
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|44
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|9
|45
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|9
|46
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|47
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|48
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|49
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|50
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|51
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|52
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|7
|53
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|7
|54
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|56
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|57
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|58
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|59
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|60
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|61
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|62
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|63
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|2
|64
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2
|65
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2
|66
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2
|67
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|29
|2
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|4
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|5
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|6
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|11
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|9
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|10
|10
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|9
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|8
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|13
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|14
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|15
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|6
|16
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|17
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|18
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|19
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|21
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|4
|24
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|3
|27
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|28
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|30
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|31
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|32
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|33
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|34
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|35
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|36
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|37
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|38
|CUBERO Jorge
|Burgos-BH
|2
|39
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|40
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|42
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|1
|43
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|46
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|35:18:35
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|6:24
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10:00
|5
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:12
|6
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:06
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|13:33
|8
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:22
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22:23
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:33
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:09
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:47
|13
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|31:21
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|32:27
|15
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|45:39
|16
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|49:19
|17
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:09
|18
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:45
|19
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|58:59
|20
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|1:02:11
|21
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|1:07:33
|22
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:17
|23
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:37
|24
|BARTHE Cyril
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:10:51
|25
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17:27
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:19:15
|27
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:19:19
|28
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:19:35
|29
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:00
|30
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:32
|31
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27:28
|32
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:10
|33
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:34:42
|34
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:00
|35
|TILLER Rasmus
|Team Dimension Data
|1:38:34
|36
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:39:08
|37
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|1:39:12
|38
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:42:03
|39
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|1:44:28
|40
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|1:44:47
|41
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain Merida
|1:46:40
|42
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:56:54
|43
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:58:26
|44
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:59:41
|45
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:03:22
|46
|BICO Nuno
|Burgos-BH
|2:13:31
|47
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:14:20
|48
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:14:59
|49
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:35:37
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|105:18:24
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:44
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|18:36
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:05
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01:12
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:48
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:02:44
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:35
|9
|EF Education First
|1:07:06
|10
|Team Sunweb
|1:10:41
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|1:10:55
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:51
|13
|Bahrain Merida
|1:16:17
|14
|Team INEOS
|1:17:24
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:54
|16
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:28:23
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30:46
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:54:07
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57:08
|20
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:05:44
|21
|CCC Team
|3:08:21
|22
|Burgos-BH
|3:08:47
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.