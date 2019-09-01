LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
News
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Vuelta a España stage 9: Tadej Pogačar wins a chaotic, stormy, high-mountain stage in Andorra

VeloNews.com
Nairo Quintana came second on the stage to take the red jersey, while Roglic withstood a barrage of attacks to take third on the day and second overall. López crashed late in the stage and drops to third on the GC.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) rode away from a stellar fleet of climbers and GC riders to win the punchy, mountain-packed stage in Andorra on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España.

The 20-year-old Slovenian, the youngest rider in the race, bided his time as the four GC riders piled attacks on each other, before riding his way through several of them to take a 23-second win over Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who moves into the red jersey.

The final 5 kilometers of the race was set on the hail-drenched, high altitude grind to Cortals d’Encamp, and saw Miguel Ángel López (Astana) crash on the stormy roads and finish 1:01 down, having attacked throughout the final phase of the race. Conversely, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who was isolated through much of the finale, also hit the deck in the finale before rallying to take third place, making it a Slovenian one-three on the podium.

Roglic came to the line with Alejandro Valverde on his wheel, and having briefly looked at risk of losing time, managed to limit his losses to Quintana to just 25 seconds.

With López’s time-loss, the GC shuffles again, with Roglic now six seconds behind Quintana, and Lopez third, 17 seconds behind. Valverde sits in fourth at 20 seconds.

“This was incredible,” said Pogačar. “I was looking at [this stage] since the race started. When I looked at the weather yesterday and saw there would be rain, I was pleased, for me it’s quite good. I followed the attacks and then on the gravel section,  just went full gas, and from there it just went great.”

The red jersey again changes hands. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 99.4km stage featured five categorized climbs, two of which peaked at just under 2,000 meters, and the final grind to the finish at Cortals D’Encamp topping out at 2,095m. As if the 3,400m ascent in such short a stage wasn’t enough, a 4km gravel section in the final 15km added something extra for riders to think about.

With the race pointing uphill from the gun, attacks flew from kilometer zero. Two large groups formed on the road on the first climb, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) going solo for several kilometers.

It wasn’t until the second pass, the HC Coll de la Gallina, that the race calmed and a breakaway settled, with around 30 riders going up front, including Jakob Fuglsang and Gorka Izagirre for Astana, Antonio Pedrero and Marc Soler of Movistar, and Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, and Neilson Powless of Jumbo-Visma.

The GC group of Pogačar, López, Valverde, Roglic, and Quintana was around 5 minutes back, and was driven at a fierce pace by Movistar and then Astana. The intensity dropped many, including red jersey Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Estaban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) just as the Colombian suffered an unfortunate mechanical.

With the pace so high, Chaves struggled to bridge back across, even with the help of a teammate, and was left chasing, several minutes behind his GC rivals.

The final phase of the day was made up of three consecutive climbs, split up by short plateaus, including the brief stretch of gravel. The back-to-back passes made for over 22km of almost constant climbing.

A group of three made up of Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Ben O’Connor (Dimension Data) and Geoghegan Hart went clear of the breakaway and started the climbs out front, with the GC group around three minutes behind the lead trio.

A flurry of attacks went in the GC group at the bottom of the climb, with López and Valverde repeatedly accelerating. López eventually made a move stick, and bridged to Astana teammate Fuglsang, who had been in the break. The pair soon started growing a gap over the GC group, which was now down to seven riders, with the Movistar pair, Pogacar, and Roglic still together. Despite briefly bridging to Kuss from the breakaway before the young American was dropped, Roglic was isolated, and had to weather successive attacks from Valverde and Quintana.

As the race moved toward the tricky gravel section that fell before the final climb to the finish line, the thunderstorms that had been threatening all day long broke, and golf-ball sized rain soon turned into hail.

The Astana pair of López and Fuglsang soon built a gap of nearly one minute on the GC group, and they soon latched onto the back of the lead group of around 12 riders, which had come back together after O’Connor, Geoghegan Hart, and Bouchard’s move was caught.

With 5km to go, Valverde and Quintana dropped Roglic, who had been clipped by a race motorbike in the poor visibility bad weather, and they joined López and the lead bunch, which included Movistar man Soler.

Just as the Movistar leaders looked to have gained a vital support man, the domestique attacked and gained ground to lead the race, before visibly showing his anger at being told to wait for Quintana, who accelerated from the group to bridge across to him. Meanwhile, López had also crashed and was off the back of the GC group.

With Quintana going off alone having used up Soler, Pogačar attacked, and went past Quintana to go into the lead of the race.

Roglic rallied as the weather improved, and started storming past the riders up the road, distancing López, and then catching Valverde.

Quintana went off in solo pursuit of Pogačar, leaving his teammate Valverde marking Roglic, who continued to time trial his way to the top of the climb. Despite a strong chase from Quintana, Pogačar’s attack was so fearsome that the 20-year-old soon gained 20 seconds, and held strong to the finish line to take a win in his first grand tour.

The peloton takes a well-earned rest day tomorrow, before heading to France for a 36.2km time trial in Pau on Tuesday. As the only individual time trial of the race, the test could play a large part in the story of the GC battle. Having held off so many attacks from the climbers today, Roglic is in a strong position to take the red jersey after the time trial thanks to his proven strength against the clock.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 9 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2:58:09
2QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:23
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:48
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
5SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:57
6PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida0:59
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education First1:01
8KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:38
11HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:46
12NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:02
13MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:08
14IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
15BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:48
17BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale3:02
18KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:23
19FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:58
20FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ4:17
21BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
23O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data4:25
24CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott4:43
25GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin5:12
26GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5:58
27RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias6:06
28EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
29TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida6:10
30BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo7:54
31HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:27
32POELS WoutTeam INEOS8:31
33GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
34POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma9:34
35GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data10:04
36HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS11:12
37PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team12:24
38EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo12:55
39SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias13:21
40FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin13:52
41ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
42RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA13:57
43MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
44LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
45DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
46CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin15:22
47KING BenTeam Dimension Data16:04
48STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo16:14
49SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ16:19
50TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb17:01
51BEVIN PatrickCCC Team17:25
52NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin17:47
53MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH17:49
54ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:17
55CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First18:55
56JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale19:28
57OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team20:35
58IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team21:52
59SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
60ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
61ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal22:10
62VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
63CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team23:07
64ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team25:12
65ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
66SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
67GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
68FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
69PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
70CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
71BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
72DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
74KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
75HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
76SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
77VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
78HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates25:58
79GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott26:20
80SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin27:18
81DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS28:22
82DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
83ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
84VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH,,
85RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH,,
86MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
87THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
88EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH28:32
89POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe28:53
90HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott28:59
91LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
92SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
93MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
94BERNAS PawełCCC Team29:23
95GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
96DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
97HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
98MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
99DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe,,
100NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida,,
101VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
102BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
103BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
104PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
105PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
106PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb30:41
107POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
108GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
109CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH31:13
110CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates32:25
111MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
112BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
113ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
114BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
115CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH,,
116CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
117BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
118KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
119TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data,,
120BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
121PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
122OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
123DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
124REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
125BARTA WillCCC Team,,
126THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
127BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
128SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
129VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal,,
130BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
131KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
132VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
133DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
134ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
135STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
136VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
137WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
138MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo,,
139CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
140STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
141BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
142HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
143ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
144ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida,,
145ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
146ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
147LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
148ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
149VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
150TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits32:43
151ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:46
152DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo33:09
153MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
154KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS,,
155SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team33:11
156SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ33:21
157WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal33:32
158GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates33:44
159MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates,,
160TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
161BICO NunoBurgos-BH,,
162MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
163KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin34:07
164RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step38:12
165HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
166JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
RankNameTeamTime
1QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team 35:18:18
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
3LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:17
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:20
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:42
6HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:46
7EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:21
8MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe3:22
9KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb3:53
10TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida4:46
11NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott5:19
12PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida6:23
13HIGUITA SergioEF Education First6:41
14CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott6:51
15BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma7:07
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team10:03
17RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10:17
18FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team12:21
19GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin12:29
20SOLER MarcMovistar Team12:57
21KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:23
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First13:50
23GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14:19
24FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ15:39
25LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale17:08
26STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo20:38
27RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:40
28MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data23:56
29BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo25:42
30BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale27:38
31EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo28:50
32BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias29:55
33POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma30:26
34TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb30:53
35KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma31:04
36NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha Alpecin31:30
37GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data31:38
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team32:21
39O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data32:44
40DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS34:06
41ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates35:17
42HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:01
43POELS WoutTeam INEOS38:59
44HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS40:08
45ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias40:23
46BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale40:46
47HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates43:44
48GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott45:47
49FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin45:56
50PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team46:03
51ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team46:55
52KING BenTeam Dimension Data48:38
53GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS49:36
54GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe50:04
55CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First51:14
56ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:31
57VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal51:51
58GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step52:38
59PARDILLA SergioCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52:46
60DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53:23
61JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale54:26
62CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale54:49
63OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team55:53
64HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:53
65BEVIN PatrickCCC Team57:37
66ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ59:02
67CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin59:16
68ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:00:48
69PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1:00:52
70PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:02:28
71MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:03:32
72VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:04:10
73KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha Alpecin1:05:26
74LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:05:53
75ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:17
76KOCH JonasCCC Team1:07:35
77DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data1:07:50
78CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:07:56
79FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:07:58
80GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:08:34
81IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:09:03
82VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:09:54
83CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:09:57
84HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott1:09:59
85MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:10:55
86BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:11:08
87ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:11:19
88HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:45
89POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:15:09
90VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:15:34
91MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ1:15:55
92ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:16:16
93SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:17:44
94CHERNETSKI SergeiCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:17:47
95ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19:09
96BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data1:19:24
97ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:19:32
98BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:19:36
99STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:19:52
100CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:17
101DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale1:20:18
102DOULL OwainTeam INEOS1:20:29
103MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:20:48
104SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1:20:49
105SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin1:22:53
106DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:24:28
107SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:24:36
108BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:25:14
109ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:27:12
110THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:27:45
111BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:28:26
112GONÇALVES DomingosCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:28:41
113VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1:29:52
114SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott1:31:04
115PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida1:31:09
116MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott1:32:30
117MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:33:25
118TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:27
119THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:33:49
120EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:34:59
121SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
122CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:35:12
123BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott1:35:37
124DOCKER MitchellEF Education First1:37:48
125LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:38:04
126PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:38:17
127RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH1:38:42
128TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data1:38:51
129CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:39:25
130DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe1:39:27
131VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team1:39:29
132KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:40:02
133VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data1:40:24
134STANNARD IanTeam INEOS1:40:52
135SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:42:20
136CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH1:43:48
137MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:44:26
138DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo1:44:34
139OWEN LoganEF Education First1:44:45
140BARTA WillCCC Team1:45:04
141NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida1:46:57
142REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo1:47:01
143ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain Merida1:47:54
144KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin1:48:30
145VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal1:49:28
146SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ1:50:12
147HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida1:53:08
148WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal1:53:33
149ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:54:10
150BAGÜES AritzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:54:18
151KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS1:56:02
152RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:56:28
153BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:57:06
154SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:57:11
155BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:57:17
156GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:58:43
157POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:59:58
158WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb2:00:23
159JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:03:39
160MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:06:50
161ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe2:08:09
162BICO NunoBurgos-BH2:13:48
163TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates2:14:37
164MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:15:16
165BERNAS PawełCCC Team2:16:04
166HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:35:54
RankNameTeamPoints
1QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team70
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma64
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team58
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates56
5BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe45
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team40
7JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step34
8TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida30
9ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb27
10ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA27
11HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
12MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott25
13BOL JetseBurgos-BH24
14HIGUITA SergioEF Education First22
15THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo22
16ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
17MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe20
18ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates20
19VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal18
20HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
21GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale17
22SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ17
23SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team17
24MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH16
25NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
26SOLER MarcMovistar Team16
27RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step16
28GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16
29PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida15
30GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin15
31KOCH JonasCCC Team15
32GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14
33LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale14
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ14
35KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb13
36VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale13
37BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias13
38DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS12
39CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12
40IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team12
41POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe10
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma9
43BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo9
44OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team9
45BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data9
46LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9
47WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal8
48ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step8
49HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal8
50LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ8
51KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma7
52GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS7
53BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias7
54EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
55RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias6
56HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
57GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott6
58BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale4
59ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
60STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo4
61TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
62KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin3
63TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2
64O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2
65STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2
66CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2
67BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1
RankNameTeamPoints
1MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH29
2BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale21
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
4HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates17
5BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias16
6BOL JetseBurgos-BH11
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates10
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma10
9PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida10
10POELS WoutTeam INEOS9
11QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team8
12SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
13HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
14LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6
15BEVIN PatrickCCC Team6
16HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
17STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
18WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal5
19FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4
20GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
21DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
22ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
23BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias4
24GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott3
25LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale3
26O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data3
27GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step3
28MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal3
29ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
30BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3
31LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3
32TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida2
33GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin2
34POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma2
35KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
36OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
37SÁEZ HéctorEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2
38CUBERO JorgeBurgos-BH2
39MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
40BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
41BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1
42CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First1
43JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1
44FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
45GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1
46RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 35:18:35
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:25
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education First6:24
4RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias10:00
5GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin12:12
6KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:06
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First13:33
8FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ15:22
9RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:23
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo28:33
11POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma30:09
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma30:47
13GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data31:21
14O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data32:27
15FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin45:39
16GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS49:19
17JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale54:09
18ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ58:45
19CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin58:59
20PADUN MarkBahrain Merida1:02:11
21DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data1:07:33
22GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:08:17
23VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:09:37
24BARTHE CyrilEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:10:51
25SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:17:27
26ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:19:15
27BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:19:19
28STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:19:35
29CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:00
30SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1:20:32
31THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:27:28
32TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:10
33SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:34:42
34PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:38:00
35TILLER RasmusTeam Dimension Data1:38:34
36CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:39:08
37VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team1:39:12
38SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:42:03
39OWEN LoganEF Education First1:44:28
40BARTA WillCCC Team1:44:47
41NOVAK DomenBahrain Merida1:46:40
42SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:56:54
43GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:58:26
44POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:59:41
45JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:03:22
46BICO NunoBurgos-BH2:13:31
47TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates2:14:20
48MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:14:59
49HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:35:37
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 105:18:24
2Team Jumbo-Visma15:44
3Astana Pro Team18:36
4Mitchelton-Scott1:00:05
5Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01:12
6AG2R La Mondiale1:01:48
7Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1:02:44
8Trek - Segafredo1:06:35
9EF Education First1:07:06
10Team Sunweb1:10:41
11Team Dimension Data1:10:55
12UAE-Team Emirates1:13:51
13Bahrain Merida1:16:17
14Team INEOS1:17:24
15Lotto Soudal1:27:54
16Team Katusha Alpecin1:28:23
17BORA - hansgrohe1:30:46
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:54:07
19Groupama - FDJ1:57:08
20Deceuninck - Quick Step2:05:44
21CCC Team3:08:21
22Burgos-BH3:08:47

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.