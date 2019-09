Vuelta a España stage 14: Sam Bennett takes win after crash-marred finale

Several GC riders brought down by a touch of wheels inside the final kilometer, though all were able to complete the stage without major injury.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second stage win of this year’s Vuelta a España on Saturday after a large crash in the final kilometer of the race took the majority of the peloton out of contention as they prepared for a bunch sprint in Oviedo.

With the race all together as the pace intensified, a touch of wheels around 40 riders back in the peloton took down at least 20 riders, with the rest of the pack held up behind them. Among those brought down in the crash and ensuing pile up were race-leader Primoz Roglic, second-place Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third place Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates). All three were able to complete the stage on the same time with none showing any damage, and so there was no change in the GC placings, with Roglic retaining his race lead.

Tosh van der Saande (Lotto-Soudal) took advantage of a hesitation from those that came through the crash upright, attacking over a steep rise with 800 meters remaining. Max Richese (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was the first to react and gave chase, and Bennett managed to jump on his wheel.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider took advantage of Richese’s draft for the briefest of seconds before accelerating around him, and then past van der Saande, taking several bike lengths on them both in an instant. The Irishman gained such a gap in the following seconds that he was able to take several looks around in the final 200 meters and compose himself before taking his 13th race win of the season.

“We started slowing up on the steep bit [of the climb], and one guy [van der Saande] came past at speed. I didn’t want to wait too long, and when Richese went, I was afraid the other guy was going too fast so I just went and took a run at the two of them, and I just had good speed in the end,” said Bennett. “I’m just delighted.”

Race leader Roglic was one of a number of GC riders brought down in the crash, though they all were able to finish the stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The race was relatively benign until the dramatic final minutes. After the brutal summit finish to Los Machucos on Friday and another big climbing stage to come on Sunday, the peloton looked intent on taking the rolling 188km stage steadily.

Six riders formed the break early on and weren’t given much leeway, with their advantage hovering at around two minutes most of the stage, with Mitchelton-Scott, UAE-Team Emirates, and Bora-Hansgrohe doing much of the work to control the race for a bunch sprint.

With 20km to go, just five remained in the break, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Salvatore Puccio (Team Ineos), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis). The five held a slender gap through the final 15 kilometers of the stage, maintaining 30 seconds over the peloton until around five km to go, at which point they were all caught.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-Quick-Step took control in the final 3km, riding for Bennett and Fabio Jakobsen respectively. As tensions heightened in the preparation for the sprint, the slightest lapse of concentration and touch of wheels brought on the crash, which took out sprinters Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott), with the Slovenian sprinter reportedly being taken away in an ambulance.

“I wasn’t really involved in the crash but still I came unclipped,” said red jersey Roglic after the stage. “It’s the thing that nobody really likes to crash. For us GC guys the main thing is to avoid this because on sprinter stages, we don’t do sprints so for us it’s about trying to avoid it and take as few risks as possible.”

Stage 15, Sunday will test the recovery of any that hit the floor, with the 155km stage including four categorized climbs, including the special category haul to the finish line at the Satuario del Acebo.